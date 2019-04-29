More Events:

April 29, 2019

Champion celebrating 100th anniversary with specials and deals

The athletic wear brand recently opened a brick-and-mortar store in Center City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Clothing
Inside the Champion store on Walnut Street Courtesy of/Champion

Inside the Champion store on Walnut Street.

Champion, the iconic athletic wear brand, is getting ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary. 

The official anniversary weekend to commemorate a century of being in business will take place Friday, May 3, through Monday, May 6.

There will be specials and deals both online and locally. Champion opened a brick-and-mortar store on Walnut Street in March.

RELATED: United By Blue's warehouse sale to be held at Cherry Street Pier

• In-store gifts – Champion stores will be gifting a Century Collection hoodie or a commemorative Dolman Reverse Weave sweatshirt made from the blue print of the original 1938 Reverse Weave crew all weekend (while supplies last).

• Gift with online purchase – From May 3 to May 6, Champion.com will be offering a free Century Collection hoodie (priced at $70) with every $100 purchase (while supplies last).

• New products – Champion stores will carry a series of new 100 year-themed exclusives.

• Special discounts – Offering a 25 percent discount on the Century Collection for a limited time.

• Customization – Limited edition 100 year-themed patches will be available for customization on T-shirts, hoodies, joggers and crews at every store.

• In-store activities – Celebratory events will be happening in stores, from DJs to complimentary treats.

Champion Anniversary Weekend

Friday May 3, through Monday, May 6
1507 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Clothing Philadelphia Stores Fashion

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved