Checking in on recent former Eagles players: Are they missing anyone?

The Eagles are 2-1, but have shown plenty of weaknesses so far early this season.

They are lacking depth in some key spots, but it's hard to argue that GM Howie Roseman didn't improve the roster after the collapse of 2023.

Did he overlook any recent former players who objectively should have been brought back? Here's a look at how 14 such players are currently faring with new teams for 2024:

D'Andre Swift, RB

There is zero debate that the Eagles upgraded at running back, letting Swift walk to sign a $24 million deal with the Bears before signing the current NFL rushing leader in Saquon Barkley. Swift is struggling in Chicago. He's averaging 1.8 yards per carry (68 yards on 37 rushes), and has yet to find the end zone.

Haason Reddick, DE

Reddick is still holding out. Good luck with this one Jets.

Kevin Byard, S

Byard is with Chicago and had a pretty good Game in Week 2, totaling 11 tackles with one for loss. Few would argue the Eagles are not better off with C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the position.

Derek Barnett, DE

"It's always him" has two sacks in three games with the Texans. He has not yet been flagged for a penalty in 2024.

Sua Opeta, G

The swing guard went to the Buccaneers this offseason, and on August 2 he was placed on the IR after tearing his ACL.

Nick Morrow, LB

Morrow has appeared mostly on special teams so far for the Bills and has not made an impact yet.

Christian Elliss, LB

Elliss is another player who has been used mostly on special teams. He has one tackle with the Patriots' regular defense.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

The Eagles are going through some depth issues at wide receiver — with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith both potentially out next week. Would Zaccheaus have been a smart player to keep in the fold? He has three catches for 29 yards with the Commanders.

Marcus Mariota, QB

Also in Washington is Mariota, who has been helping to mentor rookie Jayden Daniels and has not been called upon yet to play in a game. He signed for $6 million guaranteed while the Eagles elected to trade picks for Kenny Pickett instead.

Kentavius Street, DT

Street has played in 30% of defensive snaps so far in Atlanta and has four tackles.

Boston Scott, RB

Scott was with the Rams this preseason and got a lot of work in their exhibition games but was cut. He was signed by the Steelers on August 30th, but a numbers game forced them to cut him last week.

Quez Watkins, WR

"Fast Batman" is currently a member of the Steelers' practice squad.

Terrell Edmunds, S

Edmonds has played six snaps so far in Pittsburgh.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT



The Eagles liked the depth they had at defensive tackle and did not keep Tuipulotu on the roster this fall. He's currently on the Chiefs but has not played yet.

