More Sports:

September 10, 2024

Haason Reddick sack and snap count tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
061724HaasonReddick Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick

In March, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets. In return, they received the Jets' third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Reddick's career snap count percentages and sack stats:

 Haason ReddickSnap count % Sacks 
2017 42% 2.5 
2018 76% 4 
2019 61% 1 
2020 79% 12.5 
2021 83% 11 
2022 74% 16 
2023 74% 11 


As you can see, Reddick played at least 67.5 percent of his teams' snaps and posted at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons. However, he held out from the entirety of Jets training camp, the preseason, and now into the regular season. Still, we'll track Reddick's snaps and sacks all season, as Howie Roseman will hope that Reddick and the Jets can work something out. The conditions of that trade are still salvageable, but only if Reddick returns to the team very soon.

Game Snaps played Possible snaps % of snaps played Sacks 
72  0%
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
10     
11     
12     
13     
14     
15     
16     
17     
TOTAL  0 720% 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles draft picks Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

navy-yard-night-festival-food-trucks

Enjoy food trucks, live music, and more at The Navy Yard Night Festival
Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Could widening the Blue Route's shoulders solve its traffic problems?

Blue Route PennDOT

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Health News

Thanks to Reddit, a new diagnosis is bubbling up across the nation

Reddit Burping Procedure

TV

'Universal Basic Guys,' new FOX animated series, was created by South Jersey brothers

universal basic guys

Phillies

Ranking the Phillies' most likely postseason opponents

Phillies-Nick-Castellanos-Braves_090924_USAT

Performances

Carpenters' Hall to commemorate 250th anniversary of First Continental Congress this fall with free performances

carpenters hall continental congress

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved