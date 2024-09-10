Haason Reddick sack and snap count tracker

In March, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets. In return, they received the Jets' third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Reddick's career snap count percentages and sack stats:

Haason Reddick Snap count % Sacks 2017 42% 2.5 2018 76% 4 2019 61% 1 2020 79% 12.5 2021 83% 11 2022 74% 16 2023 74% 11



As you can see, Reddick played at least 67.5 percent of his teams' snaps and posted at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons. However, he held out from the entirety of Jets training camp, the preseason, and now into the regular season. Still, we'll track Reddick's snaps and sacks all season, as Howie Roseman will hope that Reddick and the Jets can work something out. The conditions of that trade are still salvageable, but only if Reddick returns to the team very soon.

Game Snaps played Possible snaps % of snaps played Sacks 1 0 72 0% 0 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 TOTAL 0 72 0% 0

