More News:

March 14, 2019

Chester County daycare owner charged with allegedly sexually abusing children

James Anthony Battista ran the child care facility from his home. Police have identified four alleged victims and believe there could be more

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crimes Assault
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

The owner of a Chester County daycare, which had been run out of his private home, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with allegedly sexually assaulting at least four children.

James Anthony Battista had been first accused last summer of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child attending the now-closed Little Friends Daycare in Penn Township, authorities said.

James Anthony BattistaProvided/PSP

Since then, an investigation allegedly discovered three other victims between the ages of 3-7 years old who detailed similar sexual assault accusations. Those incidents span 2006 to 2009. Police said they have reason to believe there are more victims who have yet to come forward.

Little Friends Daycare was operated out of Battista's home on the 2700 block of Newark Road in Penn Township. It closed in 2010 when Battista moved to Delaware County. 

Battista operated the daycare with his wife, who has not been charged.

MORE NEWS: Montgomery County doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing oxycodone

According to police, Battista was arrested Wednesday after being stopped for a traffic citation in Drexel Hill, Delaware County. He was charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

He remains in a Chester County prison on $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 19.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crimes Assault Philadelphia Childcare Child Safety Child Abuse Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Travel

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Movies

City Hall’s William Penn statue gets obliterated in new ‘Shazam!’ trailer
Shazam William Penn Statue

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Festivals

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup
2019 Women's Film Festival image for This Changes Everything film

Alternative Medicine

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life
antibacterial hand washing pexels

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved