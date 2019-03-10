More News:

March 10, 2019

Child missing from Montana for two years found in Chester County

By Emily Rolen
A 5-year-old girl was found safe in Chester County after her mother unlawfully took her from Montana two years ago. 

Tracy Sibra Rearden, 32, was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday leaving a home in Exton with her daughter, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Rearden has been wanted for custodial interference since July 2017 for taking her then 3-year-old daughter from Montana. 

According to a news release, the Marshals Service tracked Rearden's vehicle after they were tipped off she would be visiting a friend in the area on Saturday. When she exited the residence with her daughter, officers blocked her vehicle. At the time of arrest, she was carrying two firearms. She was taken into custody without incident.

Rearden is currently waiting extradition to Montana at a Chester County jail. Additionally, she will be charged in Chester County with possessing the firearms.

“The Marshals Services takes great pride in recovering missing and exploited children,” Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said in the news release. “I am extremely pleased we were successfully able to assist our law enforcement partners in Montana.”

The little girl remains with law enforcement while she waits for her father to arrive in Chester County.

