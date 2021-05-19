CHOP receives $25 million gift to expand Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday established a new center dedicated to fetal medicine and research with the help of a $25 million gift from the Wood family, founders of the Wawa convenience store chain.

The renamed Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment will use the funds to expand CHOP's clinical, educational and research efforts in the area of fetal medicine and build a new clinical space to help more families in need. The center also includes a birth defects biorepository to aid in research and guide treatment decisions.

The Wood family has been connected to CHOP since it was established in 1855 as the nation's first children's hospital. The gift presented Wednesday coincides with the 25th anniversary of CHOP's fetal medicine program.

"Supporting the mission of CHOP has long been a part of the Wood family and Wawa DNA, and we are sincerely honored to continue supporting the hospital’s mission through the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment," Richard D. Wood Jr. said. "It’s been incredible to witness our partnership flourish over the decades."

Since opening in 1995, the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment has become an internationally recognized clinic, serving more than 27,000 expectant parents from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. The center has spearheaded pioneering research advancing the treatment of tumors, birth defects and conditions that threaten the health of twins before birth.

"Across eight generations and for more than 165 years, the Wood family and Wawa have been invaluable partners to and champions of our hospital," said Madeline Bell, president and CEO of CHOP. "This generous investment from the Wood family will undoubtedly help advance the translation of promising science into new therapies that will benefit our tiniest patients."