Federal authorities launch investigation into deadly Chopper 6 helicopter crash

Federal authorities have started their investigation into the helicopter crash that killed two 6ABC Action News crew members in South Jersey on Tuesday night.



On Thursday morning, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board began the process of documenting and evaluating evidence from the scene of the crash, NTSB officials told 6ABC. As part of the investigation, the remains of the helicopter are being taken to a secure facility to be evaluated.

The three-part investigation, which also will include probes into the pilot’s history and the operating environment in which the crash occurred, could take at least one year to complete.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday as the Chopper 6 news helicopter was making its way back to Philadelphia from filming an assignment at the Jersey Shore. The aircraft was last in the air above Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, New Jersey before it crashed in a remote area of the woods, where its wreckage was found by New Jersey State Park Police sometime around midnight.

Two Action News crew members – 54-year-old photographer Christopher Dougherty and 67-year-old pilot Monroe Smith – were killed in the crash.

Monroe’s flight experience, driver's license records and personal background will be part of the NTSB’s investigation, according to details provided to 6ABC by federal officials.

The federal probe into the Chopper 6 crash also will investigate flight track data, helicopter maintenance records, weather conditions, witness statements, video surveillance and air traffic control communications.



Helicopters do not typically have so-called "black box" recording devices that commercial airliners are required to have on board, but authorities said it is possible that Chopper 6 had a memory card that may contain data relevant to the crash. Investigators are looking into whether or not that’s the case.

This particular model of helicopter — an American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR — has been involved in 57 fatal crashes since 1988, according to NTSB records.

In 1980, Action News became the first Philadelphia TV news broadcaster to use a helicopter for news-gathering purposes. Since the introduction of Chopper 6, aerial footage has been a regular component in Action News broadcasts, and the use of helicopters has been become common among many TV news operations.

While the investigation into Tuesday’s crash could take at least a year to complete, officials from the NTSB said the agency is expected to have a preliminary report ready within the next 30 days. Until then, authorities said they will not comment on the potential cause of the crash.