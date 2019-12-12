More News:

December 12, 2019

Philly comedian Chris Cotton, 32, mourned after death

By Michael Tanenbaum
Comedian and South Philadelphia Chris Cotton has died at the age of 32. He appeared regularly on Comedy Central's digital programming and was an author. A GoFundMe page will support his wife, who is expecting to have their first child in early 2020.

Rising Philadelphia comedian and author Chris Cotton died this week at the age of 32, just months before he was expected to become a father, according to a statement from Comedy Central.

The network announced the loss Wednesday in a statement on Twitter.

The cause of Cotton's death was not immediately known. 

A South Philadelphia native and graduate of Cheyney University, Cotton regularly incorporated his hometown into his stand-up. 

In recent years, Cotton has appeared on Comedy Central's talk show "Every Damn Day" and was a host for the network's digital programming, including the roast of Bruce Willis. He had his own web series, "Carpool Rules," and appeared in Shilpa Mankikar’s short film “Diwal’Oween," along with appearances on "Gotham Comedy Live." 

Cotton's book, "What My Dad Did: My Theory of Joke Writing," explored the way his upbringing shaped his success in becoming a professional comedian. 

Early next year, Cotton's wife, EricaLynn, is expecting the couple's first child. They married in 2011. 

Comedy peers and fans posted messages on social media mourning the loss of the young comic. 





A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Cotton's family moving forward. 

"If Chris ever made you laugh, enraged or shake your head please pay that forward with a donation," the campaign said. 

Memorial comedy shows are expected to be scheduled in Philadelphia and New York City. Dates have not yet been determined. 

