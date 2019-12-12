Philly comedian Chris Cotton, 32, mourned after death

Rising Philadelphia comedian and author Chris Cotton died this week at the age of 32, just months before he was expected to become a father, according to a statement from Comedy Central.

The network announced the loss Wednesday in a statement on Twitter.

The cause of Cotton's death was not immediately known.

A South Philadelphia native and graduate of Cheyney University, Cotton regularly incorporated his hometown into his stand-up.

In recent years, Cotton has appeared on Comedy Central's talk show "Every Damn Day" and was a host for the network's digital programming, including the roast of Bruce Willis. He had his own web series, "Carpool Rules," and appeared in Shilpa Mankikar’s short film “Diwal’Oween," along with appearances on "Gotham Comedy Live."