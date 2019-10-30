Kevin Hart releases video of life post-crash: 'I'm thankful for simply still being here'

Kevin Hart released an emotional video on social media documenting his near-fatal car crash and recovery.

In the video, Hart thanks his family, friends and fans for helping him through the process of recovering from the severe spinal injuries he sustained from a car accident in Malibu in September.

"Basically you realize you're not in control," he said. "No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control. And at the end of the day it can all be over, man."

View Instagram Post

The video features Hart doing physical therapy and talking about how thankful he is that he's still alive. It also shows Hart in the doctor's office, confirming that he'll be in recovery for about one year.

"I'm not disrespecting the time," he said. "I'm not in a rush. I'm thankful for simply still being here."

The September accident hospitalized Hart after the driver of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda lost control of the vehicle on Mulholland Drive. Hart was admitted to inpatient rehabilitation for about one week before he was released home for outpatient rehab that's likely to continue for months.

