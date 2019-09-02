Kevin Hart suffering from 'major back injuries' after car crash

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was reportedly in a serious car crash on Sunday, leaving him and two other passengers badly injured.

The car veered off the street winding Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, crashing through a wooden fence and plunging down a gully around 1 a.m. The impact crushed the roof, TMZ reported.

Hart was reportedly the first removed out of the vehicle and taken to his nearby home. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Page Six reported that Hart can still walk and move his limbs, despite suffering from "major back injuries."

As of Monday afternoon, Hart was still in the hospital undergoing tests to see if he would need surgery.

Hart's friend, Jared Black, was driving at the time.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.