More Culture:

September 02, 2019

Kevin Hart suffering from 'major back injuries' after car crash

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Kevin Hart
kevin hart Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

Kevin Hart walking on the red carpet the NFL Honors held at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was reportedly in a serious car crash on Sunday, leaving him and two other passengers badly injured.

The car veered off the street winding Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, crashing through a wooden fence and plunging down a gully around 1 a.m. The impact crushed the roof, TMZ reported.

CULTURE: Cardi B climbs the stage during her set at Made in America

Hart was reportedly the first removed out of the vehicle and taken to his nearby home. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Page Six reported that Hart can still walk and move his limbs, despite suffering from "major back injuries." 

As of Monday afternoon, Hart was still in the hospital undergoing tests to see if he would need surgery.

Hart's friend, Jared Black, was driving at the time. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Kevin Hart Philadelphia Accidents

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' very old roster
090119JasonPeters

Religion

Chestnut Hill Starbucks employee writes 'ISIS' on Muslim man's order slip
Starbucks germantown avenue chestnut hill

Health News

CDC investigating 215 cases of severe respiratory disease linked to vaping
CDC investigating severe respiratory cases tied to vaping

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts
083119HowieRoseman

Restaurants

Chickie's & Pete's expanding west into Las Vegas casino
Chickie's & Pete's crab fries

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved