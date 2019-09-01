Cardi B climbs the stage during her set at Made in America

Cardi B headlined Made in America, Jay-Z's ultimate block party Labor Day music festival, on Saturday night.The Grammy award winning artist stole the show on the "Rocky" stage in neon rainbow colors and even at one point climbed the rafters during her performance.

Before taking center stage, the rapper said hi to everyone in the front row — and, at one point, twerked on the festival goers before officially kicking off her setlist with "Get Up 10."