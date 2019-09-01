Cardi B climbs the stage during her set at Made in America

September 01, 2019
Cardi B headlined Made in America, Jay-Z's ultimate block party Labor Day music festival, on Saturday night.The Grammy award winning artist stole the show on the "Rocky" stage in neon rainbow colors and even at one point climbed the rafters during her performance.
Before taking center stage, the rapper said hi to everyone in the front row — and, at one point, twerked on the festival goers before officially kicking off her setlist with "Get Up 10."
Cardi B turns up with the crowd before going on stage during #MadeInAmerica! 😂 pic.twitter.com/rMsckBXWdm— Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) September 1, 2019
Though, people had more to say about her antics on stage — more specifically when the rapper decided to become the new Spider-man by scaling the stage. While Cardi was performing "Press," she quickly took off her shoes and began to climb, rapping from the structure.
Cardi Wildin' #MadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/WB4T40lFZL— cheese louise. (@KevvnDiGregorio) September 1, 2019
Cardi's performance was powerful throughout and her energy was undeniable, as many festival goers noted.
Cardi b really killed that made in america set. Her music catalog pretty good and she been in the game for 2 years or so— ♎️🌈🇩🇴 #Warren2020 (@R_S_MIA) September 1, 2019
Whoever down here in philly at made in america festival holla its lit Cardi B killed it— Rashaun Will (@RashaunWill) September 1, 2019
The rapper previously performed at Made in America in 2017 after her single, "Bodak Yellow" became a massive hit.
Cardi B's reign in the hip-hop world appears to keeps growing. She co-stars in the upcoming film, "Hustlers," with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, out in theaters on Sept. 13.
The rapper will also judge alongside Change the Rapper, and T.I. in the new Netflix series, "Rhythm + Flow," a hip-hop competition. It debuts on the streaming platform on Oct. 9.
If you couldn't get tickets to Made in America — don't fret. You can still stream Lizzo, Travis Scott, and Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert and Tierra Whack today live from Tidal.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.