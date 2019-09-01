More Culture:

September 01, 2019

Cardi B climbs the stage during her set at Made in America

The rapper headlined Saturday night on the "Rocky" stage in front of the Art Museum

By Virginia Streva
Cardi B, seen here collecting her award for Best Hip Hop Video on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019, headlined at Made in America on Saturday. The rapper took to twerking on festival goers and climbing the rafters while performing her hit, "Press."

Cardi B headlined Made in America, Jay-Z's ultimate block party Labor Day music festival, on Saturday night.The Grammy award winning artist stole the show on the "Rocky" stage in neon rainbow colors and even at one point climbed the rafters during her performance. 

Before taking center stage, the rapper said hi to everyone in the front row  — and, at one point, twerked on the festival goers before officially kicking off her setlist with "Get Up 10." 

MORE: Made in America 2019: Road closures and travel restrictions on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Though, people had more to say about her antics on stage — more specifically when the rapper decided to become the new Spider-man by scaling the stage. While Cardi was performing "Press," she quickly took off her shoes and began to climb, rapping from the structure. 

Cardi's performance was powerful throughout and her energy was undeniable, as many festival goers noted. 


The rapper previously performed at Made in America in 2017 after her single, "Bodak Yellow" became a massive hit. 

Cardi B's reign in the hip-hop world appears to keeps growing. She co-stars in the upcoming film, "Hustlers," with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, out in theaters on Sept. 13. 

The rapper will also judge alongside Change the Rapper, and T.I. in the new Netflix series, "Rhythm + Flow," a hip-hop competition. It debuts on the streaming platform on Oct. 9.

If you couldn't get tickets to Made in America — don't fret. You can still stream Lizzo, Travis Scott, and Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert and Tierra Whack today live from Tidal

