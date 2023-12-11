More Events:

December 11, 2023

Identify sparrows and finches at the 124th national Christmas Bird Count

The annual Audubon event is the longest-running community science avian project in the country. For Philly, it takes place at Pennypack Environmental Center

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Birds
Christmas bird count Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Volunteers will count birds at feeders at the Northeast Philly nature preserve this Saturday.

If the classic tune "The 12 Days of Christmas" is to be believed, counting birds with loved ones is a big part of the holiday season. But if you haven't managed to wrangle three French hens yet, don't fret: you can see plenty of birds this weekend at the Pennypack Environmental Center for the 2023 Christmas Bird Count.

MORE: Bike South Philly's festive streets at the annual Holiday Lights Ride

The annual National Audubon Society event takes place in cities and towns across the country between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. Now entering its 124th year, the nation's longest-running community science bird project helps Audubon keep track of species populations and trends.

Philadelphia's count will take place at the Pennypack Environmental Center between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Volunteers will fan out across the Northeast Philly nature preserve and tally every bird at a feeder.

No bird expertise is required to participate, but veteran birders can email Stephanie Hoffer Robinson, the center's environment education specialist, at stephanie.hoffer@phila.gov to join specialty groups.

Last year, volunteers counted 671 species in the U.S., with California reporting the highest tallies. Pennsylvania did not crack the top 10, so Philly birders should get to counting.

Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 16
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Free to attend
Pennypack Environmental Center
8600A Verree Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19115

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Birds Philadelphia Birding Audubon

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

2 police officers wounded in Holmesburg shootout, expected to recover
Holmesburg Shootout Police

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Adult Health

Married couples tend to share high blood pressure, study finds
Blood pressure married couples

Streaming

Two-hour clip of a barrel burning in the Italian Market is Philly’s new holiday ‘Yule Log’
italian-market-barrel-fire-video.jpg

Eagles

Eagles' defense is quantifiably one of NFL's worst
Eagles-Darius-Slay-Cowboys_121123_USAT

Holiday

Bike South Philly's festive streets at the annual Holiday Lights Ride
South Philly Holiday Lights Bike Ride

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved