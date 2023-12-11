Identify sparrows and finches at the 124th national Christmas Bird Count

If the classic tune "The 12 Days of Christmas" is to be believed, counting birds with loved ones is a big part of the holiday season. But if you haven't managed to wrangle three French hens yet, don't fret: you can see plenty of birds this weekend at the Pennypack Environmental Center for the 2023 Christmas Bird Count.

The annual National Audubon Society event takes place in cities and towns across the country between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. Now entering its 124th year, the nation's longest-running community science bird project helps Audubon keep track of species populations and trends.

Philadelphia's count will take place at the Pennypack Environmental Center between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Volunteers will fan out across the Northeast Philly nature preserve and tally every bird at a feeder.

No bird expertise is required to participate, but veteran birders can email Stephanie Hoffer Robinson, the center's environment education specialist, at stephanie.hoffer@phila.gov to join specialty groups.



Last year, volunteers counted 671 species in the U.S., with California reporting the highest tallies. Pennsylvania did not crack the top 10, so Philly birders should get to counting.

Saturday, Dec. 16

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Free to attend

Pennypack Environmental Center

8600A Verree Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19115