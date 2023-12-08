Bike South Philly's festive streets at the annual Holiday Lights Ride

There's an abundance of cheerful holiday events to look forward to every year, and one of the more physically active ones is happening quite soon. The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, along with the Philly group Wednesday Night Rides, is once again organizing the Holiday Lights Ride in South Philly.

This free and family-friendly ride will occur on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Bicycle Coalition has been running the bike tour for several years, with the more recent rides including Wednesday Night Rides as a partner.

The latter organization, as the name implies, runs biweekly bicycle rides through different parts of Philadelphia. Each ride has a different theme and route, which the group details through its Reddit and Instagram posts.

Participants do need to register online to take part in the Holiday Lights Ride, and event organizers will send the route to those who have signed up. Expect to bike through areas like South 13th Street, which recently held its festive Miracle on South 13th Street block party. A virtual info-session about the ride takes place on Monday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m, according to Wednesday Night Rides.

Along with the ride itself, the event features a costume contest. The categories for the contest are Best Adult, Best Child, Best Family, and Philly Pride. An afterparty takes place at the Garage South bar on Passyunk Avenue. Be sure to grab your friends, family, and other bike buddies, and remember to stop at red lights.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Free to attend with registration

Various locations in South Philly