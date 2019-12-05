The Bicycle Coalition's annual Holiday Lights Ride is coming up

The Bicycle Coalition's annual Holiday Lights Ride will take place Thursday, Dec. 12.

The free, family-friendly ride through South Philly's festively decorated streets will leave from Transport Cycles at Bok at 6 p.m., with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m.



Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes with twinkle lights, bells, reindeer antlers, tinsel and anything else festive and bright.



Two Persons Coffee will provide coffee and hot chocolate to help warm up riders before the event begins, but everyone should remember to bundle up for the winter ride.



For those who don't have a bike of their own, they can request an Indego bike when they RSVP online.

There will be a Lumos Helmets and Monkey Lights giveaway too. When RSVPing, donate $5-$10 for a chance to win.



Thursday, Dec. 12

6 p.m. | Free with RSVP

Transport Cycles at Bok

1901 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.