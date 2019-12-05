The Bicycle Coalition's annual Holiday Lights Ride is coming up

More Events:

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Lights Ride Courtesy of/Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia's annual Holiday Lights Ride loops through South Philly.

The Bicycle Coalition's annual Holiday Lights Ride will take place Thursday, Dec. 12. 

The free, family-friendly ride through South Philly's festively decorated streets will leave from Transport Cycles at Bok at 6 p.m., with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Get active this winter with guided walk through Morris Arboretum

Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes with twinkle lights, bells, reindeer antlers, tinsel and anything else festive and bright.

Two Persons Coffee will provide coffee and hot chocolate to help warm up riders before the event begins, but everyone should remember to bundle up for the winter ride.

For those who don't have a bike of their own, they can request an Indego bike when they RSVP online.

There will be a Lumos Helmets and Monkey Lights giveaway too. When RSVPing, donate $5-$10 for a chance to win.

Holiday Lights Ride

Thursday, Dec. 12
6 p.m. | Free with RSVP
Transport Cycles at Bok
1901 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

