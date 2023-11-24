South Philly's Miracle on 13th Street to host its opening-night block party this Saturday

In the heart of the festive Miracle on South 13th Street neighborhood, anticipation has been building as residents prepare for the holiday season and their annual display of Christmas lights. This weekend, the season kicks off with a block party.

For more than 20 years, inhabitants of 13th Street's 1600 block, between Tasker and Morris streets, have adorned their homes with festive decorations and lights that have been ranked the best in Pennsylvania. The tradition occurs every Thanksgiving weekend and runs through New Year's Day.

As such, the neighborhood will host its Miracle on South 13th Street opening-night block party on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

The event is free and open to people of all ages. The highlight of the evening is the first annual Characters Parade, a lively procession set to commence at 6 p.m. The parade will be led by Santa Claus, who will arrive in style aboard a vintage red pickup truck.



A small, colorful train will give kids a ride through the area, and face painting and balloon art also will be available.

Favors and Flavors will provide snacks, hot chocolate and other sweet holiday treats, and DJ P-Leah will spin a playlist of classic Christmas tunes.

For those looking to walk off their Thanksgiving meals, the block party will have dancing and the neighborhood will have lights perfect for a seasonal stroll.

Saturday, Nov. 25

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

1600 Block of South 13th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107