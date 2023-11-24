More Events:

November 24, 2023

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk in December

Participating cafés and bakeries will offer cocoa along the avenue on Saturday, Dec. 9

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate crawl Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Cocoa-crawlers can grab discounted drinks by picking up a commemorative cup from the East Passyunk Business Improvement District office or at the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.

East Passyunk is once again inviting strollers to cruise the avenue for cocoa during its second annual hot chocolate crawl.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, participating restaurants, bakeries and cafés along the South Philly business corridor will offer their takes on the wintery treat. Some will be boozy, some will be classic cocoa, but all will be available from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

MORE: Adventure Aquarium to celebrate the holidays with world's tallest underwater Christmas tree

Fans of hot cocoa can score discounted drinks by picking up a commemorative cup, available now at the East Passyunk Business Improvement District at 1904 East Passyunk Ave., or at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The latter will be held at the Singing Fountain at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street from 5-7 p.m.

While the business improvement district has not yet released a list of participating businesses, the inaugural 2022 crawl featured Essen Bakery, Stogie Joe's Tavern, Cantina Los Caballitos, Black N Brew, Flannel and Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse.


Hot Chocolate Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 9
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
East Passyunk Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Hot Chocolate Philadelphia East Passyunk Cocoa

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row will remain dark through early 2024 as upgrades to LED lights stall
Boathouse Row lights replaced

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Health News

Alzheimer's risk increases with rise in this 'hidden' body fat, researchers find
visceral fat alzheimer's

Food & Drink

How to make a classic Pennsylvania Dutch dessert for Thanksgiving
Shoofly pie

Phillies

MLB free agency: A look at the Phillies' best relief pitching options
Hector-Neris-Astros-Phillies_112123_USAT

Performances

Rolling Stones to rock Lincoln Financial Field in 2024
Rolling Stones concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved