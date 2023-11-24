Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk in December

East Passyunk is once again inviting strollers to cruise the avenue for cocoa during its second annual hot chocolate crawl.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, participating restaurants, bakeries and cafés along the South Philly business corridor will offer their takes on the wintery treat. Some will be boozy, some will be classic cocoa, but all will be available from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Fans of hot cocoa can score discounted drinks by picking up a commemorative cup, available now at the East Passyunk Business Improvement District at 1904 East Passyunk Ave., or at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The latter will be held at the Singing Fountain at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street from 5-7 p.m.

While the business improvement district has not yet released a list of participating businesses, the inaugural 2022 crawl featured Essen Bakery, Stogie Joe's Tavern, Cantina Los Caballitos, Black N Brew, Flannel and Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse.

Saturday, Dec. 9

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148

