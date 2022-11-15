How much hot chocolate can you drink? Find out on East Passyunk Avenue this holiday season

Deck the Ave returns to East Passyunk Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, ringing in the holiday season with plenty of opportunities to listen to live music, warm up with hot drinks, snack on comfort foods – all while getting your holiday shopping done in one place and supporting the small businesses on the street.

New this year is the South Philly neighborhood's first hot chocolate crawl, happening Dec. 10. It coincides with East Passyunk's monthly Second Saturday event and in addition to sipping cocoa, visitors can shop holiday-inspired sidewalk sales and pop-up events.

For the crawl, plenty of the corridor's popular bars, restaurants and cafes will serving hot chocolate and various boozy alternatives. The list of locations is below, and more are expected to be added closer to the event:

• B2 Cafe: 1500 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Black and Brew: 1523 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Cantina los Caballitos: 1651 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Essen Bakery: 1437 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Flannel: 1819 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Ground Up Coffee: 1926 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Philly Bagel: 1742 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse: 1647 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Pistolas del Sur: 1934 E. Passyunk Ave.

• Stogie Joe's: 1801 E. Passyunk Ave.

As a hot chocolate drinker, there are two ways to participate: Buy a keepsake mug at Good Buy Supply for $10 and get discounted fills and refills of hot chocolate ($2) and spiked hot chocolate ($5) at the various locations, or simply visit any of the businesses and pay regular price per drink.

Share a photo of your favorite hot chocolate creation on social media and tag East Passyunk Business Improvement District – the organizer of Deck the Ave – for a chance to win a prize.

Deck the Ave takes place from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. Shoppers at avenue business during that time also will have weekly chances to win gift cards to business on the street. To enter, get a punch card from a participating East Passyunk Avenue Business. For every $10 you spend, you get one punch. Collect 10 punches and turn the card in to any business for be entered.

Several holiday traditions also are happening during Deck the Ave. East Passyunk's Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at The Singing Fountain on Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Photos with Santa begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 8. And the South Philadelphia Shtiebel hosts the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting at The Singing Fountain on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

For more information about Deck The Ave all season long, check out the East Passyunk Business Improvement District on Instagram.

Nov. 26 through Jan. 2

Various times | Pay-as-you-go

East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148