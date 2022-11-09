Sip hot cocktails and enjoy an all-new pizza happy hour at Assembly Rooftop Lounge's pop-up ski lodge bar

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is once again transforming into a winter wonderland with the return of Alpine Heights, its seasonal ski lodge-inspired pop-up bar.

After a successful 2021 debut, Alpine Heights is making its return from Nov. 18 through Feb. 28, so visitors have plenty of time to take in the views of Logan Square and curl up next to the fire pits with a hot cocktail and a cozy blanket this winter. A $10 cover charge is required for all reservations, which can be made here.

In preparation for this season's dropping temperatures, Assembly has added extra standing heaters and all-new tabletop fire pits for every high-top table to ensure that guests can stay warm while enjoying their evenings in style at Alpine Heights. In addition, the pop-up bar will be complete with seasonal decor, cozy blankets to borrow and plenty of hot meals to go around.

New this year, The Grove's fan-favorite oyster bar will be transformed into a pizza bar with a new flatbread pizza oven. The pizza oven will only be operated during happy hour from Sunday to Thursday at 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy their flatbreads paired with specials on select wine, beer and cocktails.

"We're looking forward to bringing Alpine Heights back to Assembly Rooftop Lounge for the winter season," said Abigail Remington, general manager at Assembly, in a release. "With direction from Liz Barrella, the creative force behind The Grove, our team is transforming the expansive space into a dream winter destination for the second year in a row. Guests can expect the same cozy vibes, warm dishes and cocktails and spectacular views, with some new surprises for this year."

Among the new additions is a reimagined menu from Executive Chef Sonny Ingui, meant to serve up maximum comfort during the colder months. Highlights include a four-cheese fondue, salmon cakes, duck confit cassoulet, hot ham and cheese sandwiches, Italian beef stew, brandied pear financier and dark chocolate fondue.

The ski lodge menu is accompanied by a list of seasonal cocktails that were crafted just for this winter, including twists on some of Assembly's mainstays. Check out the full list below:

• Rose Gold Margarita: rose-infused El Jimador Reposado, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, lime, agave

• Alpine Antidote: George Dickel Rye, Braulio, honey, lavender bitters

• Chalet Have Another: Tito's, Cocchi Rosa, rosemary grenadine, prosecco, lime

• The First Chair Elixir: Country Smooth Bourbon, Cynar, chartreuse, lemon

• Mashing Pumpkins: George Dickel Sour Mash, honey pumpkin syrup, allspice dram, lemon

• Winter Pine Sour: Olmeca Altos, Cocchi Americano, Becherovka, cranberry sage syrup, egg white

For those looking to get extra cozy, the drink menu also features hot cocktails, including fire pit staple Chocolate LOOOVE, made with Maggie's Dark Rum, lemon cordial, chocolate and ganache, orgeat and milk for $15. The Honey & Smoke is made with Xicala mezcal, Sfumato Amaro, ginger honey and lemon for $17. There's also the "Be Well" Wassil Wine, a mulled wine mixed with Cabernet, port, brandy, honey and fall spices for $15.

Alpine Heights will be open daily Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Happy hour will be offered Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. with $2 off all flatbreads and additional drink specials.

Assembly is open for walk-ins based on availability, but reservations can be made here. There is a $10 cover charge on all reservations. Larger parties of seven or more people can reserve one of Assembly's pods at a $500-$700 food and beverage minimum.

Nov. 18, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023

Sunday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., weekends 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $10 cover

Ninth floor of The Logan Hotel

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103