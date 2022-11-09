More Events:

November 09, 2022

Skip the cooking and dine at these Philly restaurants this Thanksgiving

Several establishments across the city are offering prix fixe dine-in and takeout options for the holiday

By Franki Rudnesky
Plenty of restaurants across Philadelphia will be serving dinners on Thanksgiving Day, with prix fixe and takeout options available. Above, a holiday meal at Bridget Foy's.

Thanksgiving is about two weeks away, and many are looking forward to sharing delicious meals with loved ones.

For those who have not yet made preparations, or simply want a low-stress option that doesn't involve tearing apart the kitchen, there are plenty of restaurants in the area serving fixed-price Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday, Nov. 24.

MORE: Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

Here are some of the establishments around Philadelphia serving prix fixe Thanksgiving dinners this holiday:

The Bellevue Hotel (200 S Broad Street) — The Bellevue Hotel will be serving a Thanksgiving feast complete with live classical music in its upscale, two-tier Grand Ballroom. Seatings will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the menu will feature maple thyme brined turkey, a raw bar, cheese and charcuterie, dozens of salads and side dishes and a dessert spread. Reservations are needed, and can be made online or by calling 215-790-1919.

Bridget Foy's (200 South Street) — Thanksgiving turkey dinners will be served at Bridget Foy's, with seating and takeout order pick-ups happening between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. The dinners include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, cranberry compote and gravy, with a la carte items also available. Orders can be placed online.

Chez Colette (120 S 17th Street) — Chez Colette, located in the Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, will have seatings for its Thanksgiving Grand Buffet at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The buffet is $80 per person, including a complimentary glass of champagne, and half price for children under 12. The spread of offerings includes a raw bar, appetizers, entrees, a carving station and dessert. Reservations can be made online or by calling 215-569-8300.

Cray Taste Old City (118 Market Street) — From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Turkey Day, Cray Taste Old City, which opened in August 2021, will offer dinners for $24.99 per person or $15.99 for children 10 and younger. The meals will feature a choice of entree between roasted turkey, fried chicken, red pepper shrimp or fried whiting. Patrons can choose two sides, with options including stuffing, candied yams, sautéed kale, mac and cheese, cornbread and cranberry sauce. Dessert options are sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie. Reservations can be booked online.

Fork (306 Market Street) — Fork will be offering a special holiday menu with all the trimmings, including roasted turkey, rib eye steak, Pennsylvania trout, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, salad and desserts. Reservations can be made online.

For those ditching the city to head down the shore for the holiday, Golden Nugget Atlantic City's four restaurants — Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, Chart House, Michael Patrick's and Lillie's Asian Cuisine — are each offering their own dine-in prix fixe Thanksgiving dinners.

