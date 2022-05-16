Assembly Rooftop Lounge to host tropical pop-up with new cocktails, seafood menu

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is celebrating the return of summer by transforming its bar on top of The Logan Hotel into a tropical pop-up featuring island cocktails and a seafood-centric menu.

"The Grove At Assembly" kicks off on May 24 with a launch party from 6 to 9 p.m. and runs through Labor Day weekend. The first 50 tickets are on sale now for $100 and remaining tickets will cost $150. After the party, the pop-up will be open every Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

"After the last couple years we could all use an island vacation, so we're bringing the tropical getaway to Philadelphia with The Grove at Assembly," said Abigail Remington, general manager at Assembly Rooftop Lounge. "Our mission is to transport our guests to their ideal escape — to recreate their dream getaway within arm's reach."

The pop-up was designed by Liz Barrella, an event designer and stylist from Philly. When guests arrive at the pop-up, they will be greeted by a large installation inspired by classic artwork "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," followed with wood furnishings and exotic plants throughout the bar and out on the patio.

Executive Chef Sonny Ingui designed The Grove's revamped seafood-centric menu. Highlights include tuna poke, charred octopus salad, lobster roll, halibut aguachile, fried sardines and a variety of oysters.

The menu also sports a new cocktail list with island-inspired drinks. These include the Stay-Cation, made with cinnamon-infused rum, Falernum, yellow chartreuse, coconut, pineapple and lime. The Rose Gold Margarita is made with resposado tequila, dry curacao, rose petals, lime, agave and orange blossom.

Guests can also try the Sailor's Delight, made with Xicala Mezcal, Facci Brutto Aperitif, vermouth and bitters. Assembly's classic Frosé includes rosé, cocchi rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry and lemon.

Courtesy of/Harry Paris Field The Grove at Assembly is bringing a tropical vacation to Philadelphia with a transformed rooftop bar opening on May 24 with a VIP launch party. Tickets are on sale now.

Aaron Gordon, owner of 13th Street Cocktails, is joining the pop-up with an oyster and prosecco bar every weekday from 4 to 6 p.m. Visitors can try $8 prosecco and $1 off market value oysters during Assembly's new happy hour.

The VIP launch party will be held on Tuesday, May 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. The first 50 tickets sold will be $50 off, for $100 per person. After that, remaining tickets will be $150 per person. Ticketholders are automatically entered into a raffle for one of Assembly's pods valued at $1,000 for up to 10 people.

DJ Sylo is playing at the party, along with some live entertainment and a chance to see the rooftop bar's summer transformation.

After the launch party, The Grove at Assembly will be open for walk-ins based on availability. Parties of six or fewer can make reservations, with a $10 cover charge per person. Larger parties can reserve a pod at Assembly for a premium charge.

Opens on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Sunday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday-Saturday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Party $150, cover $10

Assembly Rooftop Lounge at The Logan Hotel

Philadelphia, PA 19103