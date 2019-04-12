The ultimate guide to Record Store Day 2019 in Philadelphia

It’s that special time of the year for vinyl lovers everywhere. Record Store Day is Saturday, April 13.

This magical day offers tons of limited-edition LPs and a slew of massive events at your favorite independently-owned record stores. This tradition started in 2008 and has been going strong for the past 11 years with no signs of stopping.

To make sure you put your digging skills to good use on Saturday, we compiled a list of the best records stores to check out in Philly and the suburbs.

Repo Records, 506 South St., Society Hill

Since 1998 Repo Records has been a staple on the South St. record store scene. The first 30 people in line will receive a free mini poster for Repo’s Record Store Day event. The event will feature performances by Florry, Vixen77, and Kahlil Ali. The store opens at 9 a.m.

Digital Underground, 732 S 4th St., Queen Village

Not too far from Repo Records, another Philly favorite will be hosting its Record Store Day event early at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. The shop claims they ordered “EVERY official RSD Title this year plus a select number of fun unofficial ones.”

Sit & Spin Records, 2243 S Lambert St., South Philly

Sit & Spin will feature titles such as Danzig, Minor Threat, Agnostic Front, and a number of jazz albums from John Coltrane to Miles Davis. Weather permitting there will also be a pop up shop of used t-shirts from The Merch Cellar. They will be open at 12- 7 p.m. tomorrow.

MilkCrate Cafe, 400 E Girard Ave., Fishtown

Thank god this record store is a coffee shop too since it’s opening bright and early at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The shop will feature live DJs all through out the day till 6 p.m. and will have “a secret stash of over 1,000 used and rare pieces.”

While you're in Fishtown, you can also check out staples Philadelphia Record Exchange on 1524 Frankford Ave., and Wild Mutation Records, 2223 Frankford Ave.

Creep Records, 1050 N. Hancock St., Northern Liberties & 133 W. Gay St., West Chester

The shop opens bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday and closes at 9 p.m. Not only do they have every Record Store Day release, the shop promises also to have special surprises for the day of the event.

Brewerytown Beats, 2710 W Girard Ave., Brewerytown

The store will open at its normal time of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offer discounts of up to 25 percent. There will also be three “golden tickets” hidden with the store. If you find the tickets and make a purchase of $25 or more you can receive a $100, $50, or $25 gift certificate.

Main Street Music, 4444 Main St., Manayunk

Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the store will have an assortment of Record Store Day exclusive titles. There will be live music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a promotion for those who can’t get enough of Record Store Day vinyl. If you spend $50+ will get you $5 in Main Street Music Bucks, $100+ will get you $15, and $150+ will be good for $25. There will also be free beer samples from Fat Head’s Brewery.

Siren Records, 25 E. State St., Doylestown

Opening promptly at 10 a.m., the store posted to its Instagram stories that they will have 90 percent of Record Store day releases. Dotties Donuts is partnering with the record store to create a Vegan Vinyl donut. Shoppers will receive a 15 percent coupon which is valid from April 15 to April 26.

Inner Groove Records, 798 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ

Opening at 8 a.m. this shop recommends getting in extra early. There will be free Philly soft pretzels and giveaways throughout the day. If you mention their Facebook post, you can receive 10 percent off any vintage vinyl.

Jupiter Records, 998 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights, NJ

Opening at 10 a.m., there will be 20 percent off used vinyl, 10 percent off new vinyl, The first in line will get $50 gift card. There will also be a DJ at the event as well as free breakfast. They also have a large collection of titles that cannot be beat, including a rare past over of The Beatles “Yesterday and Today” album.

