February 27, 2023

City Tap House closes original University City restaurant after 13 years

The location had been shut down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's Logan Square restaurant remains open

By Michael Tanenbaum
City Tap House in University City has closed after 13 years. The chain's restaurant in Logan Square is still open.

City Tap House, the sports bar and restaurant with two locations in Philadelphia, has closed its original University City lcoation after 13 years. 

Sunday was the restaurant's last day inside The Radian building, at 39th and Walnut streets, where City Tap House opened in 2010. The business shared a message on Instagram calling the closure a "difficult decision," but didn't offer any additional details about why it shut down.

"We are grateful for the many memories this store has been a part of," City Tap House management wrote. "For all of the laughter, the celebrations & joy this location has brought, we are truly thankful."

City Tap House has another location at 100 N. 18th Street in Logan Square. That restaurant will remain open.

The chain also opened restaurants in Washington, D.C., Boston, Nashville and Ashburn, Virginia, after starting in Philly. It's known for its craft beer menu, casual setting and American pub fare, according to the restaurant's website.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, City Tap House closed in University City for nearly two years. It had reopened last winter.

we may be one week out from launching our brunch menu but we still have plenty of mid-day cocktails to enjoy in the meantime! 📸: Hazlenut Espresso Martini Mimosa

Posted by City Tap University City on Saturday, February 5, 2022

"We appreciate all of the love & loyalty we have felt over these last 13 years," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

