Philly City Wage Tax dips slightly as part of ongoing reduction plan

For the third year in a row, Philadelphia's City Wage Tax has been reduced slightly as part of an overall plan to bring down the much-maligned rate.

The Department of Revenue announced Monday that the Wage Tax has decreased from 3.8809% to 3.8712% for Philadelphia residents. For non-residents, the tax will drop from 3.4567% to 3.4567% to 3.4481%. Earnings Tax percentages were also reduced for those whose employers do not collect the Wage Tax.

While the difference in your paychecks won't be massive, the reduction is part of strategy to lower the tax burden on the city's workforce and increase Philadelphia's competitiveness.