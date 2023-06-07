More Sports:

June 07, 2023

Interview: 'Everything But The Chip' director details making of 2001 Sixers documentary

In a new episode of the 'Clap Your Hands' podcast, Kyle Neubeck and Eliot Shorr-Parks Brittany Hardy, director and producer of 'Everything But The Chip: The 2001 Sixers.'

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Allen-Iverson-Sixers-2001 Charles Fox/SIPA USA

Sixers Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson celebrating the Sixers' NBA Finals berth in 2001.

40 years removed from their last championship as a franchise — what a depressing thought that is — the high mark for any Sixers fan of a certain age is Allen Iverson's storybook run to the 2001 NBA Finals. And in a new documentary that debuted on NBATV last week, fans got a closer view of the beloved Philadelphia team that took home every individual award before falling short in the championship series.

On a new episode of the 'Clap Your Hands' podcast, we had the opportunity to interview Brittany Hardy, director and producer of "Everything But The Chip: The 2001 Sixers," who took us inside the making of this new look into Iverson's MVP season. You can listen to the interview below:

Among the subjects touched on in our discussion with Hardy:

  1. The maturation of Iverson and coach Larry Brown in the years since they clashed in Philadelphia
  2. The emotional wounds created by the Theo Ratliff/Dikembe Mutombo trade
  3. Whether the Iverson/Brown combo would have survived the social media era
  4. Footage and insight from the cutting room floor

The Clap Your Hands podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you receive your podcasts.

