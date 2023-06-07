Interview: 'Everything But The Chip' director details making of 2001 Sixers documentary

June 07, 2023
40 years removed from their last championship as a franchise — what a depressing thought that is — the high mark for any Sixers fan of a certain age is Allen Iverson's storybook run to the 2001 NBA Finals. And in a new documentary that debuted on NBATV last week, fans got a closer view of the beloved Philadelphia team that took home every individual award before falling short in the championship series.
On a new episode of the 'Clap Your Hands' podcast, we had the opportunity to interview Brittany Hardy, director and producer of "Everything But The Chip: The 2001 Sixers," who took us inside the making of this new look into Iverson's MVP season. You can listen to the interview below:
Among the subjects touched on in our discussion with Hardy:
The Clap Your Hands podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you receive your podcasts.
Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports