Interview: 'Everything But The Chip' director details making of 2001 Sixers documentary

40 years removed from their last championship as a franchise — what a depressing thought that is — the high mark for any Sixers fan of a certain age is Allen Iverson's storybook run to the 2001 NBA Finals. And in a new documentary that debuted on NBATV last week, fans got a closer view of the beloved Philadelphia team that took home every individual award before falling short in the championship series.

On a new episode of the 'Clap Your Hands' podcast, we had the opportunity to interview Brittany Hardy, director and producer of "Everything But The Chip: The 2001 Sixers," who took us inside the making of this new look into Iverson's MVP season. You can listen to the interview below:

Among the subjects touched on in our discussion with Hardy:

The maturation of Iverson and coach Larry Brown in the years since they clashed in Philadelphia The emotional wounds created by the Theo Ratliff/Dikembe Mutombo trade Whether the Iverson/Brown combo would have survived the social media era Footage and insight from the cutting room floor

