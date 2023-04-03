More Sports:

April 03, 2023

How concerning is Sixers' late-season swoon after loss to Bucks?

On a new episode of 'Clap Your Hands,' Kyle Neubeck and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Sixers' loss in Milwaukee, the NBA MVP race and more.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Bucks-Joel-Embiid-Brook-Lopez Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid looks to score against Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sunday night in Milwaukee, the Sixers had a chance to score an impact win and a feather in Joel Embiid's cap for the MVP race. They got their doors blown off and lost ground in the individual award races instead. How concerned should Sixers fans be following the loss?

In Monday's episode of the podcast, we discuss the Sixers' season-series split with Milwaukee, Philadelphia's fading momentum coming into the final week, the looming second-round matchup with Boston, and much more.

Also of note — the Sixers are now essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, with no upward mobility and unlikely downside. We discuss the possibility of shutting down Embiid and James Harden for multiple games, and what's at stake for the Sixers in this final week.

Toward the end of the podcast, there is some discussion of the new NBA CBA, which I must add has not been ratified and is being reacted to using thirdhand information leaking through other media members. When we have the full picture on the CBA's impact on the Sixers, we'll discuss that at length in this space.

If you'd like to subscribe to the podcast, you can do so on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Podcast Joel Embiid Doc Rivers MVP

Videos

Featured

Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year

Just In

Must Read

Government

As ghost guns proliferate in Pa., lawmakers push for statewide ban
Ghost Gun Bill

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Mental Health

Eating disorders among teens have more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic
Eating disorders teens

Phillies

Five awards from the Phillies' series loss to the Rangers
Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Rangers-Opening-Day

Entertainment

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson makes 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut
quinta brunson SNL

Family Friendly

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink to return at Dilworth Park later this month
Center City skating

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved