How concerning is Sixers' late-season swoon after loss to Bucks?

Sunday night in Milwaukee, the Sixers had a chance to score an impact win and a feather in Joel Embiid's cap for the MVP race. They got their doors blown off and lost ground in the individual award races instead. How concerned should Sixers fans be following the loss?

In Monday's episode of the podcast, we discuss the Sixers' season-series split with Milwaukee, Philadelphia's fading momentum coming into the final week, the looming second-round matchup with Boston, and much more.

Also of note — the Sixers are now essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, with no upward mobility and unlikely downside. We discuss the possibility of shutting down Embiid and James Harden for multiple games, and what's at stake for the Sixers in this final week.

Toward the end of the podcast, there is some discussion of the new NBA CBA, which I must add has not been ratified and is being reacted to using thirdhand information leaking through other media members. When we have the full picture on the CBA's impact on the Sixers, we'll discuss that at length in this space.

