Podcast: Joel Embiid continues to build his MVP case

The NBA's regular season is coming to a close, and the race for the MVP award appears to be a tight one yet again. Could Joel Embiid use the final 16 games of Philadelphia's season to put the arguments to rest once and for all?

On the latest Clap Your Hands episode, we discuss Embiid's game-winner (and performance) against the Portland Trailblazers, the importance of this final stretch for all of the MVP candidates, and the dueling narratives surrounding the race for the league's top honor.

