More Sports:

March 11, 2023

Podcast: Joel Embiid continues to build his MVP case

Following Joel Embiid's game-winning shot against the Blazers, the Sixers' center continues to showcase why he's worthy of being named NBA MVP.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Blazers-Game-Winner-March-2023 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Sixers center Joel Embiid celebrates his game-winning jumper against the Portland Trailblazers.

The NBA's regular season is coming to a close, and the race for the MVP award appears to be a tight one yet again. Could Joel Embiid use the final 16 games of Philadelphia's season to put the arguments to rest once and for all?

On the latest Clap Your Hands episode, we discuss Embiid's game-winner (and performance) against the Portland Trailblazers, the importance of this final stretch for all of the MVP candidates, and the dueling narratives surrounding the race for the league's top honor.

If you're so inclined, you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Nikola Jokic MVP Joel Embiid Daryl Morey

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple grad students on strike reach another tentative contract with university
Temple University Strike Agreement

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Mental Health

Too much stress can impair memory and cognitive function; here's how to better manage it
Stress cognitive function

Flyers

Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher
Chuck-Fletcher-Flyers-GM-040819_USAT

Food & Drink

Just Born candy company, based in Bethlehem, won't be selling jelly beans this Easter season
just born jelly beans easter candy

Weekend

An ABBA dance party and a goat walk: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly goat walk

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved