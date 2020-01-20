More Culture:

January 20, 2020

The Clay Studio: Photos from the groundbreaking of the nonprofit's new space in South Kensington

By PhillyVoice Contributor
Photos The Clay Studio
Clay Studio South Kensington 2 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Clay Studio's resident artists at the groundbreaking were among the in attendance at the nonprofit organiztion's groundbreaking ceremony for its new building in South Kensington on Jan. 15, 2020.

The Clay Studio broke ground on a new state-of-the-art ceramic facility in South Kensington this week. The nonprofit art studio that offers classes to learn pottery and ceramics, as well as studio and gallery space for artists, has been in Philadelphia since 1974.

Since 2002, The Clay Studio has been at 137-139 N. Second St. in Old City, but Jan. 15 marked the beginning of a new era for the organization.

Next year, The Clay Studio is moving to a four-story, 34,000-square-foot building  at 1425 N. American St.  designed by Digsau architects. The new larger space will solidify the nonprofit organization as a leader in ceramics and become a focal point local residents and artists in Philadelphia who work with clay.

The building will have larger classrooms, state-of-the-art studios, an outdoor sculpture garden, and new gallery spaces as well. For more about The Clay Studio's expansion plan visit its website.

The photos below are from the ground breaking for The Clay Studio's new home.

Clay Studio South Kensington 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Shown above at the groundbreaking for The Clay Studio's new building in South Kensington on Jan. 15, 2020, are Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny; Sergio Coscia, The Clay Studio board president; The Clay Studio Executive Director Jennifer Martin; Sen. Larry Farnese; James Fulton, the studio's Clay Together Campaign Chairman; and Jill Bonovitz, The Clay Studio's co-founder.

Clay Studio South Kensington 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Clay Studio staff members Nitza Rosario, Josie Bockelman and Carin Sankus are seen here at the groundbreaking for The Clay Studio's new building in South Kensington on Jan. 15, 2020.

Clay Studio South Kensington 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Michelle Hines and John Burton attend the groundbreaking for The Clay Studio's new building in South Kensington on Jan. 15, 2020.

Clay Studio South Kensington 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Clay Studio broke ground on the organization's multimillion-dollar new building in South Kensington on Jan. 15, 2020. Among those in attendance were Susan Muller, Jill Bonovitz and John Rodgers, seen above.

Clay Studio South Kensington 6HughE DIllon/for PhillyVoice

Hardhats are on display Jan. 15, 2020, at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Clay Studio – the ceramics workspace and gallery currently in Old City, Philadelphia. The organization is building a new, multimillion-dollar building at 1425 N. American St. in South Kensington.


PhillyVoice Contributor

