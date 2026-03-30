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March 30, 2026

This new, free concert series aims to spice up Philly's nightlife on weeknights

Beginning this week, 13 bars, hotels and restaurants are hosting local performances on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
Weeknights Live Provided Image/Philadelphia Department of Commerce

Philly has expanded its Tuesday Nights Live program to include Mondays and Wednesdays. Now known as Weeknights Live, the program includes free shows at 13 bars, hotels and restaurants from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Above, performers play in the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on Sept. 30.

A new concert series intended to boost Philadelphia's nightlife scene kicks off this week with shows at 13 bars, restaurants and hotels. 

Weeknights Live is an expansion of the Tuesday Nights Live program the city's Department of Commerce tested between October and January. That program supported live performances in the lobbies of six Center City hotels for 16 weeks, city officials said. All told, 135 artists performed. 

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Now, Weeknights Live includes free performances by local artists from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in East Passyunk, Center City and West Philly

The program is rolling out as the city gears up for a particularly busy tourist season highlighted by the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and the city's semiquincentennial celebrations. Last week, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill that allows Philadelphia bars to stay open until 4 a.m. during a 40-day stretch this summer.

Philadelphia's nighttime economy produces $26.1 billion annually, according to a commerce department report from last June. But Mondays through Wednesdays are the least busy. On average, those days only bring out 115,000 to 134,000 people each night.

"By showcasing live performances at participating businesses, we support artists' livelihoods and strengthen neighborhood economic vitality," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. "With the expanded program, we deliver creativity and opportunity, bringing people, organizations and businesses together for shared success."

Where are the shows happening? 

On Mondays, four bars in East Passyunk will host performances:

• Pistolas del Sur, 1934 E. Passyunk Ave.
• Ray's Happy Birthday Bar, 1200 E. Passyunk Ave.
• Stogie Joe's Tavern, 1803 E. Passyunk Ave.
• Lucky 13 Pub, 1820 S. 13th St.
On Tuesdays, five Center City hotels will have shows:
• The Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, 1201 Market St.
• The Notary Hotel Philadelphia: Autograph Collection, 21 N. Juniper St.
• Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City Hotel, 1180 Ludlow St.
• Aloft Philadelphia Downtown, 101 N. Broad St.
• Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market St.

On Wednesdays, four West Philly restaurants will host performances: 

• Carbon Copy, 701 S. 50th St.
• Renata's Kitchen, 3940 Baltimore Ave.
• Dahlak, 4708 Baltimore Ave.
• Booker's Restaurant & Bar, 5021 Baltimore Ave.

The businesses are subject to change, city officials said. Updates will be posted on Weeknights Live website.

The commerce department did not immediately respond to request for comments about the program's costs. The city has said it will offer performers "fair pay."

Performers and businesses that are interested in participating in the program can email a program representative. Performers also must also fill out an application online.

"The program highlights the strengths of our artists and hospitality businesses throughout the city," Karen Fegely, acting director of the commerce department, said in a statement. "Alongside our partners, we are dedicated to continuously building our 24-hour city with a thriving nighttime economy that drives tourism, hospitality and world-class arts and culture."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia Center City Baltimore Avenue East Passyunk Nightlife West Philadelphia

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