Ocean City’s Easter weekend is packed with free events for families

Ocean City will host a weekend of free Easter events on April 4 and 5, with activities taking place on the Boardwalk and in the downtown shopping district.

The main draw for families is the Great Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4. Children ages 7 and younger can stop by more than 50 participating stores across the Boardwalk and downtown to collect eggs filled with small toys, treats and prizes. The event runs from 1-3 p.m., or until supplies run out. Families should bring their own baskets.

The Easter Bunny will also be in town that morning from 9-11 a.m. at Mark Soifer Park, at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue, for photos with kids.

On Sunday, April 5, the weekend starts early with a non-denominational Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The service includes music and is open to the public.

Later that day, things pick back up on the Boardwalk. The Philly Keys will perform a dueling pianos show from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Music Pier, between Eighth and Ninth streets. During the show, families can take photos with the Easter Bunny in a Beach Patrol lifeguard boat.

All events are free to attend.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



