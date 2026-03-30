Eagles will have training camp joint practices with the Patriots this summer

Nick Sirianni said on Monday morning at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix that the Philadelphia Eagles will have joint practices with the New England Patriots in Foxboro during 2026 training camp this summer. During the Sirianni era, the Eagles have practiced with the Patriots twice, in 2021 and 2024.

Sirianni confirmed a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss that the two teams could practice together.

Of course, that also means that the Patriots will be one of the Eagles' three preseason opponents this season.

But... the juicy aspect of this news is that the Eagles and Patriots have discussed a trade for A.J. Brown. The only way that Brown isn't a major storyline during those joint practices is if he is traded to some team other than the Patriots first.

The Patriots are not among the Eagles' 2026 regular season opponents in 2026.

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