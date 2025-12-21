Philadelphia Eagles 2026 opponents

December 21, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a first-place in the NFC East in 2025, and will therefore have a first-place schedule in 2026. All but three of their opponents are known. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.
They will play all three other teams in the NFC East twice each, as always. They will also play the entirety of the NFC West and the AFC South, as well as the first-place finishers in the NFC South, NFC North, and AFC North.
Eagles 2026 home games:
Eagles 2026 away games:
