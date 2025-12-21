Philadelphia Eagles 2026 opponents

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a first-place in the NFC East in 2025, and will therefore have a first-place schedule in 2026. All but three of their opponents are known. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.

They will play all three other teams in the NFC East twice each, as always. They will also play the entirety of the NFC West and the AFC South, as well as the first-place finishers in the NFC South, NFC North, and AFC North.

Eagles 2026 home games:

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts NFC South winner, TBD (either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Carolina Panthers) AFC North winner, TBD (either the Pittsburg Steelers or Baltimore Ravens)

Eagles 2026 away games:

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans NFC North winner, TBD (either the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, or Detroit Lions)

