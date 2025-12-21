More Sports:

December 21, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 opponents

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122125JalenHurtsMatthewStafford Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a first-place in the NFC East in 2025, and will therefore have a first-place schedule in 2026. All but three of their opponents are known. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.

They will play all three other teams in the NFC East twice each, as always. They will also play the entirety of the NFC West and the AFC South, as well as the first-place finishers in the NFC South, NFC North, and AFC North.

Eagles 2026 home games:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New York Giants
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. Los Angeles Rams
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Houston Texans
  7. Indianapolis Colts
  8. NFC South winner, TBD (either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Carolina Panthers)
  9. AFC North winner, TBD (either the Pittsburg Steelers or Baltimore Ravens)

Eagles 2026 away games:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New York Giants
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. San Francisco 49ers
  5. Arizona Cardinals
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. NFC North winner, TBD (either the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, or Detroit Lions)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles schedule

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. found not guilty in abuse case

Marty Small Not Guilty

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

Drinking tea instead of coffee may be better for your bones

Tea Bone Health

Food & Drink

Watch Party PHL releases limited-edition beer to celebrate women's sports in Philly

Philly women's sports beer

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved