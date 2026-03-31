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March 31, 2026

Parkside council president charged with theft for allegedly using public funds to gas up his vehicles

Dominic Capobianco, 63, used a government card to purchase nearly $2,500 in fuel at a Wawa in Delaware County, prosecutors say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Parkside President Theft Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Parkside Council President Dominic Capobianco, 63, is facing charges for allegedly using government funds to purchase gas for his personal vehicles.

Parkside's council president is facing criminal charges for allegedly using government funds to gas up his personal cars. 

Dominic Capobianco, 63, has been on council since 2013 and served as the borough's code enforcement officer from 2018 until January. Capobianco is accused of paying for gas for his personal vehicles with a card only intended to be used for expenses tied to government vehicles.

MOREGas prices surpass $4 per gallon average in Philly metro area

Capobianco, a Republican, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said.

"These charges make it clear that no one is above the law," District Attorney Tanner Rouse said Tuesday in a statement. "When elected officials misuse public funds they are not just breaking the law, they are betraying the communities they swore to serve."

Video evidence obtained by county detectives allegedly shows Capobianco filling up his personal vehicle, his wife's vehicle and portable red gas containers at a Wawa in Brookhaven. Investigators allege Capobianco used the government card to purchase at least 389.65 gallons of gas at a cost of nearly $2,500. 

In a statement Monday, Parkside officials said the borough is aware of the charges against Capobianco and that it is cooperating with investigators. A special council meeting is being held at 7 p.m. Wednesday to "consider, discuss and take action on personnel matters."

"The conduct described in the criminal complaint is deeply concerning as it involves the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and is inconsistent with the standards of integrity and public trust expected of those who serve our community," officials said. "... The Borough has begun reviewing and strengthening its internal financial controls and recordkeeping practices to help ensure that similar conduct does not occur in the future."

Capobianco surrendered Tuesday, Rouse said. His unsecured bail amount is set at $50,000. 

Anyone with information related to the case can contact detective Edward Rosen at (610) 891-4161.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Delaware County Crime Corruption Parkside

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