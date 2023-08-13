More News:

August 13, 2023

Gunman arrested after a shooting at a popular water park in Camden County

A 24-year-old was taken into custody after a gun was discharged at Clemonton Park & Splash World Saturday night

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shooting
Clementon Splash World water park COURTESY/CLEMENTON SPLASH WORLD WEBSITE

A shooting in the parking lot of Clementon Amusement and Splash World on Saturday night led to the arrest of a Philadelphia resident.

Gunshots rang out in a somewhat unexpected place on Saturday night: a Camden County water park. Clementon Park & Splash World was still open for business when a man involved in an argument at the popular South Jersey amusement park allegedly opened fire.

Twenty-four year-old Quahee Eaton-Kennedy was arrested after police were called in response to a report of gunshots being heard outside the water park, authorities told 6 ABC. After intervening in a fight involving multiple people in the parking lot, police located and apprehended Eaton-Kenney.

The 24-year-old Philadelphia resident was charged with second degree possession of a weapon, police said. Nobody was hurt in the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night about an hour before the water park was scheduled to close for the day.

The shooting follows a series of violent episodes in southern New Jersey reportedly involving suspects from Philadelphia, which led one Camden County official to make controversial remarks condemning “thugs and criminals and gun-bearing freaks”in early July. Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli Jr. made the comments after a 6-year-old girl was shot during a July Fourth fireworks display in Camden that allegedly involved an assailant from Philly.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine-Gilmore Richardson criticized the comments as “asinine” and demanded an apology from the New Jersey official. Cappelli declined to apologize.

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shooting Camden County Waterparks South Jersey Fights Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ Lighthouse Visit NJ Read more

Plan your adventure with the free official NJ travel guide
Limited - Cape May County Bike Ride

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

As SEPTA workers begin mandated safety training, riders should expect delays
SEPTA Safety Trainings

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Eagles

Eagles preseason over/unders: Will Marcus Mariota stand out against the Ravens?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Marcus-Mariota-0456.jpg

Books

Questlove writing book about hip-hop history, plans to release it in 2024
Questlove Book Hip Hop History

Festivals

See creepy-crawlies up close during Bug Fest at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences
bug fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved