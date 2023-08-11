Dump truck crashes into South Jersey river; police are searching for the driver

UPDATE: The body of the dump truck driver, identified by police as 60-year-old Bridgeton resident Matthew Jacobs Jr., was found near the river, NBC10 reported.

A dump truck plunged into the Cohansey River in Cumberland County early Friday morning police said.

The truck drove through a guardrail along Bridgeton Fairton Road in Bridgeton before entering the river, 6ABC reported. Police said two people were in the truck when it crashed shortly after midnight. A female passenger survived, but the driver is missing.

Emergency responders found the passenger on top of the partially submerged dump truck, New Jersey state police said. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

As of Friday morning, authorities were still searching for the driver, who was feared to be in the water, NBC10 reported. A body was spotted along the water line, but the search was ongoing because the body had not been identified. The dump truck had been removed from the river.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.