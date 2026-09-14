Clover Market will bring 95+ vintage and handmade vendors to downtown Collingswood

Nearly 100 vendors selling vintage finds, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, art and other handmade goods will take over part of downtown Collingswood for an outdoor market this September.

The fall edition of Clover Market will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will spread across Irvin Avenue and nearby parking lots just off Haddon Avenue, a short walk from the Collingswood PATCO station.

More than 95 vendors are expected, with plenty to dig through beyond the usual vintage finds. Shoppers will find pottery, jewelry, candles, soaps, artwork, accessories, home goods and specialty foods. Milk Machine Vintage, Fishtown Pickle Project, The Mid-Century Sisters, Mount Airy Candle Co. and Ian M Petrie Ceramics are among the vendors on this year's list.

Clover Market says 10 food and drink vendors are expected, with the current lineup including Meatwagon BBQ, Little Sicilian, Dan's Waffles, Mannino's Cannoli and Bubba's Creamery. Revolution Coffee and Pirate Pete's Soda will have drinks covered.

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Wayside Shakeup will play from noon to 3 p.m., and there will be free crafts for kids. Mermaid Ally will offer face painting for an additional charge, while Finding Shelter and PURR Philly will represent local animal rescue organizations.

The market is outdoors and will go on rain or shine unless severe weather forces a cancellation. Dogs can come along, too, as long as they're leashed and comfortable around crowds.

Getting there is relatively simple without a car. The market is just steps from the Collingswood PATCO station, making it an easy ride from Philly. For drivers, the organizers recommend the 500-space PATCO lot one block away, with additional parking available around downtown Collingswood.

One thing not to do: arrive early hoping to beat everyone else to the vintage racks. Clover Market doesn't allow early-bird shopping and asks people to wait until 10 a.m. so vendors have time to finish setting up.

Sunday, Sept. 20 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Irvin and Haddon avenues

Collingswood, NJ 08108

Free admission

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