Examining the 'questionable' Dallas Goedert touchdown reception

The biggest offensive play of the game during the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-22 Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders was a 43-yard catch-and-run by Dallas Goedert for a touchdown. It was a weird play that the Commanders complained about in-game, and the Washington Post called "questionable" after it.

Let's just show the play first.

With just two seconds left on the play clock, Jalen Hurts killed the called play and checked to the play that was run.

When he killed the play, Dallas Goedert moved laterally toward the sideline (legal), and all five offensive linemen reacted in some way. Jordan Mailata pointed; while Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, and Lane Johnson all looked at Cam Jurgens to see his adjustment. Jurgens also pointed before snapping the ball. All legal.

Normally, when the quarterback checks to a different play, the offensive line adjusts, resets, and then the play is run. But because Hurts killed the called play so close to the play clock expiration, the play looked a little wonky, and the Commanders were caught off-guard.

If you look at the end zone view, linebacker Sonny Styles (52) is pointing at Goedert, like, "Hey he can't do that!" as Goedert runs right by him. Meanwhile, Odafe Oweh (98) and Leo Chenal (54) basically do nothing.

From the All-22 sideline view, CB Rasul Douglas (29) is looking for a flag, and he kind of jogs over toward Goedert when the throw goes his way. It's only when Douglas realized "Oh this play is live" when he begins to try to chase Goedert down. You can also see both safeties asking for flags after the snap.

"We had two plays called in the huddle," Goedert said. "Jalen killed [the primary play] late. Right as he said 'Hut' I slid laterally, which is legal, but it probably gave the illusion of [a false start]. It seemed like the defense kind of froze their feet for a second and it played to my advantage, that's for sure.

"I'll probably be told not to [slide laterally] again, but when it works out sometimes the coaches will let it slide a little."

Credit Hurts for making the correct check; as well as the Eagles' offense for all being on the same page and reacting with poise even though the check was made under the duress of an expiring play clock.

"That's football," Jurgens said. "He checked to a touchdown."

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