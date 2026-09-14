Fantasy football injuries: updates on Ladd McConkey, Zay Flowers, Kyler Murray and more

The NFL is a league of attrition. Most typically, the healthiest of the NFL's contending teams at the end of the four-plus month marathon regular season is the one holding the Lombardi trophy. The same can be said for your fantasy team.

Did the injury bug bite you already? We made a list of the most notable injuries from Week 1 action this weekend.

In addition to guys like Brock Bowers and Tua Tagovailoa who didn't suit up at all for Week 1, here's the latest we know about some very big name fantasy football stars who were hurt during Week 1 action:

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

The Pats offense won't be at full strength for a while now, as Brown's injury back on Wednesday night was pretty serious. His ankle injury landed him on the IR, where he's expected to be for at least six games. Might be time to get in on Romeo Doubs if he's not rostered in your league, or even Demario Douglas or Mack Hollins.

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

Flowers had a monster season debut, catching five passes for 150 yards and a score. He left late with a hamstring injury and is currently designated as questionable for Week 2. This is one of those delicate situations for fantasy managers — you'll want to see how much he practices and be prepared with a backup plan if he doesn't suit up.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

Another young wideout who played great before leaving hurt, McConkey had 82 yards and a score on his stat sheet before a huge hit knocked him from Sunday's action. The chest injury could be dicey, and his practice status will tell us a lot more as Week 2 approaches.

D.J. Stribling, WR, 49ers

The highly touted rookie seriously hurt his ankle out in Australia and is expected to miss at least a month after being placed on the IR.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens

Another rookie fantasy drafters loved is Lane, and he, too, will miss at least a month as he broke his wrist in his NFL debut after making just one catch.

Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

Murray's first start for Minnesota lasted five pass attempts — he was knocked out with a concussion and didn't return with Carson Wentz taking the rest of the snaps. In the concussion protocol, he'll require attention from fantasy managers this week.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

Darnold's glute injury from Wednesday is a serious one and he is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks of action. Drew Lock becomes fantasy relevant, as he will now be the signal caller for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars

He's got an injury designation right now on fantasy sites for the shoulder injury that briefly knocked him out of Week 1, but his lack of targets (he had just three) is more concerning than his shoulder as he did return and looked fine.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

Okonkwo hurt his hamstring and didn't return against the Eagles. It's a soft tissue injury so one worth watching closely.

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