Donovan McNabb to co-host weekly Eagles podcast that will stream live on YouTube on Tuesdays

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb has been tapped to join a new podcast about the team he led to five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl.

McNabb, who played in Philadelphia for 11 seasons from 1999-2009, will co-host the Eagles Collective alongside Athletic reporter Zach Berman and sports content creator Thomas Mott. Hourlong weekly episodes will stream live on YouTube on Tuesdays, with the first show starting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Following the conclusion of the live show, episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and other podcast platforms.

The Eagles show is one of 21 programs from HMA Podcast Network under the "Collective" name, which includes the Chiefs Collective, Cowboys Collective, Seahawks Collective and Lakers Collective. Another 10 are expected to launch over the next year.

After retiring from the NFL in 2013, McNabb has worked as an analyst for NFL Network, Fox and ESPN, where in 2018 he was fired following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations during his time at NFL Network. More recently, he has been a regular guest on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP.

Berman has covered the team since 2012 and has authored three books about the Eagles.

Mott hosts the second most-viewed, Eagles-focused YouTube channel with 120,000 subscribers, according to HMA.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most followed, discussed, and cheered for teams in the league, and we couldn't be happier to bring Donovan, Thomas, and Zach together at HMA to meet audiences where they are," HMA CEO Borna Nazari said in a statement. "The continued growth of our Creator Collective strengthens our coverage and continues to open new doors with fans around the world."

In addition to the Collective series, HMA also hosts local sports shows 76ersNow, EaglesNow, the Philly.500 and the Philly Talk Podcast.