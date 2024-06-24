Pa. State Police investigating 30-year-old homicide case after DNA breakthrough

Pennsylvania State Police are reexamining a 30-year-old case after a DNA breakthrough helped identify human remains.

On Jan. 21, 1992, troopers found a dead body in a wooded area along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Clay Township. In December 2023, police identified them as West Philly resident Derek Michael Mason and determined his death a homicide.



Brian McNally, a state trooper in Lancaster, said DNA testing led police to relatives in Philadelphia who provided new samples to confirm their genetic ties to the remains and helped police match up the discovery of the body with the timeline of Mason's disappearance.

"This pretty much was a brand new homicide once we found out who he was," McNally said. "There's a lot of what we call victimology to be done, just learning about Derek and his habits."



Family members said Mason, known as "Hawkeye" or "Hawk," was last seen leaving his West Philadelphia home on the 500 block of S. 39th Street in October 1991, according to police. But Mason was never reported missing, impeding the investigation since he wasn't in the system, McNally said.

After making the connection in December and confirming the family's DNA samples, police have been interviewing associates to try to piece together what happened to Mason, McNally said.

"We've put a significant amount of time and resources in this case just to get the ball rolling," McNally said. "And now that we have it rolling, we're not going to stop or slow down."

In partnership with the district attorney's office, which helped fund the DNA testing, police used forensic genetic genealogy in this case. McNally said it generates a much more robust DNA profile that "pretty much sequences the entire person's genome," providing much more information than the short tandem repeat analysis typically used. With the new technology, police can submit information to databases and find relationships with those who have given consent for DNA comparison in law enforcement.