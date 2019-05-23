More Sports:

May 23, 2019

Cole Hamels requests jersey patch to honor late Phillies president David Montgomery

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Cole Hamels David Montgomey Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hamels, seen here pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, has requested the jersey patch that Phillies players have been wearing since the death of the team's longtime executive, David Montgomery. Hamels called Montgomery a 'monumental inspiration' during the pitcher's time with the Phillies.

Nearly four years have passed since Cole Hamels pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, but the former World Series MVP still hopes to pay his respects to the organization – and one of the team executives – that helped him become a star. 

When the Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon in the Windy City, Hamels is expected to wear a patch in honor of late Phillies chairman and former president David Montgomery, who died earlier this month at the age of 72. 

Hamels, 35, reportedly reached out to the Phillies communication department to request that he be given the same "DPM" patch Phillies players are wearing to remember Montgomery, according NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

Hamels got a no-decision in the Cubs 8-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night, so he won't be on the mound for Thursday's game. 

Montgomery lost a five-year battle with cancer in May and was a lifelong Philadelphian. One of his final achievements was helping the city land the 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the nation's independence. 

Last November, Hamels returned to Philadelphia to honor Montgomery during the dedication of a Roxborough baseball field in his honor. 

"Dave has been such a monumental inspiration and leader since I came up with the Phillies," Hamels said at the time. "He taught all of us what it really means to be a Philadelphia Phillie."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Chicago Cubs Philadelphia David Montgomery Cole Hamels

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Sixers

The Sixers should not take Tobias Harris' free agency plans for granted
021118_Tobias-Harris_usat

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved