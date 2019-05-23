Cole Hamels requests jersey patch to honor late Phillies president David Montgomery

Nearly four years have passed since Cole Hamels pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, but the former World Series MVP still hopes to pay his respects to the organization – and one of the team executives – that helped him become a star.

When the Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon in the Windy City, Hamels is expected to wear a patch in honor of late Phillies chairman and former president David Montgomery, who died earlier this month at the age of 72.

Hamels, 35, reportedly reached out to the Phillies communication department to request that he be given the same "DPM" patch Phillies players are wearing to remember Montgomery, according NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hamels got a no-decision in the Cubs 8-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night, so he won't be on the mound for Thursday's game.

Montgomery lost a five-year battle with cancer in May and was a lifelong Philadelphian. One of his final achievements was helping the city land the 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the nation's independence.

Last November, Hamels returned to Philadelphia to honor Montgomery during the dedication of a Roxborough baseball field in his honor.

"Dave has been such a monumental inspiration and leader since I came up with the Phillies," Hamels said at the time. "He taught all of us what it really means to be a Philadelphia Phillie."