MLB Power Rankings Roundup: How do Phillies stack up heading into Memorial Day Weekend?

Since last checking in on where the Phillies stand in the various national power rankings, the local ball club has gone just 4-3. But, after dropping the last two games of their series vs. the Brewers, the Phillies (28-20) went on to sweep the Rockies and then split the first two games against the Cubs in Chicago.

That four-game series will continue on Wednesday night when the Phillies send out 25-year-old lefty Cole Irvin to face former Phillies ace Cole Hamels.

After an extra-inning win on Monday night, the Phillies bullpen cost them in Tuesday night's 3-2 loss at Wrigley. On top of that, Bryce Harper may have not broken out of that May slump after all.

After a five-game hitting streak since our last roundup, one that included five hits and a pair of home runs over the weekend against the Rockies, Harper has gone hitless in the first two games in Chicago and has seen his average drop back down to .224 on the season and .200 for May. Another 0-for night at Wrigley and Harper's average will be back around its lowest point of the season (.219) and will dip well below the Mendoza line for the month.

Still, the Phillies are hanging around in the power rankings — and remain 2.5 games up in the NL East — as we inch toward the calendar flipping over to June. Let's take a look at where they currently stand...

• MLB Power Rankings •



OUTLET

WRITER PREVIOUS

(CHANGE) WHAT THEY'RE SAYING... 6 Roto World

Drew Silva 7 (+1) The Phillies earned a big three-game sweep of the Rockies this past weekend at Citizens Bank Park and then rallied for a 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field... [The NL East] was supposed to be a four-team race, but with the Mets cratering and the Nationals continuing to flounder, the Phillies might only have to fend off the Braves...

7 USA TODAY

Jesse Yomtov 7 (--) It's easy to forget just how solid second baseman Cesar Hernandez is.

7 Yahoo! Sports

Mike Oz 8 (+1) Bryce Harper has two homers and six RBIs in his last three games, which could be a sign the Phillies superstar is heating up. His early results have been lackluster, so it says a lot about the talent the Phillies have that they’re leading their division with 27 wins.

8 MLB.com

Alyson Footer 11 (+3) --- 8 CBS Sports

Matt Snyder 7 (-1) Something to watch: Only the White Sox have played an easier schedule than the Phillies. This week they visit the Cubs and Brewers before hosting the Cardinals and then heading to road series against the Dodgers and Padres.

8 Bleacher Report

Joel Reuter 6 (-2) --- 9 ESPN.com

Staff 10 (+1) More tests are coming for Philadelphia's lineup and rotation over the next several weeks with road series against the Cubs, Brewers and Dodgers, three likely playoff teams. Right-handers Jake Arrieta and Zach Eflin should start four of the team's seven games this week, each coming off rough outings against the Brewers at home. Nick Pivetta and perhaps Dallas Keuchel remain just a phone call away.







[NOTE: Some of these rankings may have come out a day or two ago, and may not be taking the most recent game(s) into account.]