More News:

March 13, 2020

Comcast boosts some broadband speeds, urges Philly HQ employees to work from home

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Comcast
Comcast Coronavirus Work Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Comcast has advised employees at its Center City headquarters to work remotely if possible through April 12 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company has also boosted internet speeds and cut prices for qualified low-income customers.

Philadelphia-based internet and cable giant Comcast has modestly optimized broadband speeds and advised employees at its Center City headquarters to work from home as a precaution for the coronavirus, if possible.

The company joined rivals AT&T and Verizon this week in improving and discounting internet service, particularly for lower-income customers.

Comcast's "Internet Essentials" program will see speeds boosted to 25/3 megabits per second, from 15/2 Mbps., the company said.

"In this way, we will ensure that Internet Essentials customers will be able to use their Internet service for all their increased needs as a result of this health crisis," Comcast said in a statement.

As of Monday, Comcast has been offering 60 days of free internet to qualified low-income households. The "Internet Essentials" program is usually $9.95 per month.

Later in the week, the company sent a memo to all Philadelphia employees urging those at its headquarters, located at 1701 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, to work from home.

"We are now encouraging HQ employees in the Philadelphia metro area to begin working remotely through April 12," the company said. 

While the offices will remain open, the company strongly discourages external visitors, including employees from other office sites. 

Several other large tech firms, including Amazon, Google, Facebook and Twitter, have also implemented work-from-home policies for employees around the world. Comcast will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and keep employees informed of further operational changes. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Comcast Philadelphia Internet Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Movies

Missing the games? Here are the best sports movies, TV shows and documentaries to stream
brockmire_031320_usat

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved