Comcast boosts some broadband speeds, urges Philly HQ employees to work from home

Philadelphia-based internet and cable giant Comcast has modestly optimized broadband speeds and advised employees at its Center City headquarters to work from home as a precaution for the coronavirus, if possible.

The company joined rivals AT&T and Verizon this week in improving and discounting internet service, particularly for lower-income customers.

Comcast's "Internet Essentials" program will see speeds boosted to 25/3 megabits per second, from 15/2 Mbps., the company said.

"In this way, we will ensure that Internet Essentials customers will be able to use their Internet service for all their increased needs as a result of this health crisis," Comcast said in a statement.

As of Monday, Comcast has been offering 60 days of free internet to qualified low-income households. The "Internet Essentials" program is usually $9.95 per month.

Later in the week, the company sent a memo to all Philadelphia employees urging those at its headquarters, located at 1701 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, to work from home.

"We are now encouraging HQ employees in the Philadelphia metro area to begin working remotely through April 12," the company said.

While the offices will remain open, the company strongly discourages external visitors, including employees from other office sites.

Several other large tech firms, including Amazon, Google, Facebook and Twitter, have also implemented work-from-home policies for employees around the world. Comcast will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and keep employees informed of further operational changes.



