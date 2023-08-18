More News:

August 18, 2023

Comcast creates new backup router that keeps internet connected during power outages

The company's 'storm-ready' Wi-Fi device switches to a cellular connection when service is disrupted

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Comcast
Comcast Backup Router Source/Xfinity

Comcast's new router keeps home internet connected during power outages by using cellular data. The company says it can extend an internet connection for several hours while service is down.

Power outages usually last around two or three hours and often occur during storms that keep people trapped inside. Comcast says it has a solution for keeping internet connected in these situations.

The cable and broadband giant debuted a router this week that can offer several hours of backup Wi-Fi in the event of an outage. It uses a cellular connection to keep the internet running and is configured to switch from the broadband network as soon as power is lost.

Comcast's "Storm-Ready WiFi" router acts an internet extender, tapping into Xfinity's 10G network to keep service working during an outage. Although some products like this exist already, Comcast said it's the first internet provider to develop its own backup Wi-Fi router that can carry an internet connection without lapsing during a storm. It's built to maintain internet speeds up to 30 Mbps for downloading and 7 Mbps for uploading, is Wi-Fi 6-capable and comes with a rechargeable, four-hour backup battery.

Owning a backup router isn't a complete problem-solver during a power outage, since devices used to access the internet will be running out of charge until electricity is restored. In the case of major storms that cause outages lasting many hours or even days, a router like this won't be of much help past the first few hours.

With more people working from home and climate change expected to cause more frequent storms in the years ahead, having a backup plan for internet access may become more of a necessity.

Extreme weather has been responsible for the majority of outages over the last two decades, according to a report last year from Climate Central. The organization looked at more than 1,500 major outages in the U.S. (those that affect more than 50,000 customers) between 2000 and 2021. About 83% of them were caused by weather events including high winds, rain, thunderstorms, snow and ice. The same analysis found that Pennsylvania ranked fifth in the country for outages during that period, State Impact reported.

Comcast says Xfinity customers can get the backup router for $7 a month over a 36-month period.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Comcast Philadelphia Internet WiFi

Videos

Featured

Purchased - new home construction

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man beaten to death during carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say
Northern Liberties Carjacking Death

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Sponsored

Report: Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick to have surgery
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Haason-Reddick-1840.jpg

Food & Drink

At The Table, a fine dining restaurant in Wayne, is moving to a bigger location
at the table wayne

Weekend

Tacos, gothic oddities and the world's largest bounce house: Your weekend guide to things to do
Tacos weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved