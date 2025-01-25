For the gambling degenerates, here are our Conference Championship Round NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Commanders at Eagles (-6): The Commanders have a dynamic, exciting, playmaking quarterback in Jayden Daniels who can take over games. He is playing at a high level as a rookie, while Jalen Hurts is not, at least as a passer. That is a pretty significant checkmark in the Commanders' favor in this matchup.

However, the Eagles are better almost everywhere else:

• Running back: Eagles (and it isn't close)

• Wide receiver: Eagles

• Tight end: Eagles

• Offensive line: Eagles (and it isn't close)

• Defensive line: Eagles

• Linebackers: Commanders

• Cornerback: Eagles

• Safety: Eagles

That's too much for Daniels to overcome, and the Commanders' underdog story will end in Philly on Sunday. I do think this will be a close game, with Jake Elliott making a walk-off field goal to advance to the Super Bowl, 33-30.

Bills at Chiefs (-2): Trusting the Bills to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs feels a little bit like Charlie Brown trusting Lucy to hold the football for him:

But when I look at these two teams, the Bills are just better. They have a great rushing attack, their quarterback has had a better season, and defensively they have had a knack all season for forcing turnovers.

But also, ultimately I'm going to root for whoever I pick in this game, and Patrick Mahomes has gone from such an enjoyable player to watch to a ref-baiting flopper. I just don't want to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl again, and I can't imagine who would, other than Chiefs fans.

So I guess I'm picking with my heart to some degree here, even if the Bills are also just better.

(Deep down inside I know the Chiefs will win this game because of some nonsense.)