Cosori air fryers, sold by retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart, recalled due to overheating

Consumers are advised to stop using certain Cosori air fryers because they are prone to overheating.

Atekcity Corp., the product's manufacturer, recalled 2 million Cosori air fryers Thursday after receiving 205 reports of them catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. Ten people suffered minor burn injuries and 23 people incurred minor property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The overheating issue stems from a problematic wire connection, the company said.

"After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," Cosori wrote on its website.

Cosori is offering to replace the recalled units or provide consumers with another product sold by the brand. Consumers can accept this offer by completing an online form. They must submit photos of the unit with the cord cut and provide contact information to receive a replacement, but they do not need to have a receipt.

The recalled air fryers include the following model numbers, which are printed on the bottom label of each appliance: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The affected air fryers are 3.7 quart and 5.8 quart in size. They came in black, gray, white, blue and red.

The recalled air fryers were sold at Best Buy, Target, The Home Depot, Amazon, Adorama, Bed Bath and Beyond, Cosori, eBay, Homegoods, Kohl's, Lowes, Macy's, QVC, Staples, Vesync, Walmart, Wayfair, Wellbots and Woot from June 2018 through December 2022. Prices ranged from $70 to $130.

Cosori can be contacted at (888) 216-5974 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by email at Cosorirecall@sedgewick.com.