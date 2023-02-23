Ketamine has become an at-home treatment for depression, but some scientists say that set-up is too risky

Ketamine has been around for decades, but its use to treat certain health conditions remains controversial because of the risk for serious side effects and its potentially addictive qualities.

Ketamine has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used as an anesthetic during diagnostic and surgical procedures. But because of its mind-altering effects, it also has gained popularity as a party drug under name likes "special K" and "super acid."

Some doctors also use it off label to treat depression and other mental health conditions, as well as chronic pain.

These off-label uses have gained momentum since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when telemedicine regulations were loosened, including the ability to remotely prescribe controlled substances without a doctor's visit. It now can be prescribed to patients to take at home with very little supervision. This has some scientists concerned because there is very little data on the drug's safety and efficacy, especially long-term, and there are no definitive protocols for doctors and patients to follow.

Before the pandemic, ketamine had to be administered under careful medical supervision, either at in-patient or out-patient settings, because it can trigger hallucinations and a temporary spike in blood pressure.

Critics of the relaxed regulations point out that at-home treatment gives patients opportunities to take more ketamine than prescribed and give their drugs to someone else.

"One of the big concerns about ketamine is about its abuse liability," John Krystal, a Yale researcher who helped define the drug's therapeutic potential, told Bloomberg News. "If people are getting many doses at home, then the potential for abuse goes up significantly."