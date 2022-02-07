More Health:

February 07, 2022

Ketamine use for depression remains experimental, but it may reduce suicidal thoughts

New research adds to evidence that the anesthetic may be a useful therapy for people with severe mental health conditions

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Depression
Ketamine Depression Treatment Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Ketamine has been used as an anesthetic during surgery operations – and illegally as a party drug known as 'Special K.' But new research suggests it has the potential to reduce suicidal thoughts among patients with severe depression.

Despite the potential of the anesthetic ketamine to treat depression, its use remains controversial. 

A new clinical trial offers further evidence that ketamine – which has gained a reputation for its illegal use as a party drug – can quickly ease suicidal thoughts in patients with severe depression.

What is ketamine?

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic used to produce the loss of consciousness during surgical procedures. But because of its mind-altering effects, it also has gained popularity as a party drug under names like "special K."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved it as a general anesthetic, but some doctors have used it off label to treat depression and chronic pain. The concern with off-label use is that it is considered experimental, without proper protocols to follow. There is much unknown about its safety and efficacy. 

Yet, doctors who treat patients with chronic pain have found ketamine can block the calcium that sets off the pain transmission neurons in the central nervous system. This reverses the sensitization process, giving the nerve cells time to heal.

Researchers also have been exploring its ability to help treat depression. The study, published in the British Medical Journal, adds to evidence that it can help reduce suicidal thoughts.

Treatment-resistant depression

Some patients with severe depression do not respond well with standard therapy – antidepressants and psychotherapy. It is this group that researchers say would benefit the most from ketamine.

Researchers found that among 156 adults hospitalized for severe suicidal thoughts, those given two doses of ketamine 24 hours apart often had their suicidal thoughts go away within a few days.

By day three, 63% were in full remission, compared to about 32% of patients given a placebo in addition to standard care. All of the patients received standard care, including antidepressants, talk therapy and meetings with family.

One of the challenges with ketamine treatment is that it can trigger hallucinations and cause a temporary spike in blood pressure. It must be given by infusion under careful medical supervision. 

Researchers are still not sure how ketamine acts on the brain to reduce suicidal thoughts. One theory is that it boosts the ability of brain cells to communicate with one another. Some studies have shown it stimulates the regrowth of the synapses that connect brain cells. People with treatment-resistant depression often have fewer of these synapses.

In this latest study, the researchers found ketamine offered quicker relief than standard treatment, but the difference between the two groups was no longer statistical significant after six weeks. At that point 56% of the placebo patients and 69.5% of the ketamine patients were in remission. 

The researchers were surprised to find that the biggest benefit was for patients with bipolar disorder – not those with major depression.

"It may suggest that the biological and psychological mechanisms behind suicidal ideation perhaps differ between these two disorders – an important avenue for further research," Riccardo De Giorgi, of the University of Oxford in England, who wrote an editorial published alongside the study, told U.S. News & World Report. He was not involved in the research.

In 2019, the FDA approved esketamine – a more potent drug derived from ketamine and marketed under the name Spravato – for treatment-resistant depression. It has since been approved for people with acute suicidal ideation. 

It is given as nasal spray, but must still be administered under medical supervision because it can have same mind-altering effects as ketamine.

Risks vs. benefits 

Ketamine is generally considered safe when administered in carefully-controlled doses under medical supervision. But it is not without risks. Common side effects include disorientation, aches and pains, impaired judgement, anxiety and clumsiness.

In some people, it can cause a temporary spike in blood pressure and heart rate, breathing difficulties and an increase in intracranial pressure. Liver injury and cognitive deficits after treatment also are possible.

Ketamine is not recommended for anyone who has a medical condition in which high blood pressure could lead to aneurysm, heart attack or an aortic tear. It is also not recommended for people with schizophrenia or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Most experts agree that ongoing research is needed on ketamine and esketamine, but they stress that it is important people at risk of harming themselves know help is available. People experiencing suicidal crisis are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (877) 273-8255.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Depression Philadelphia Medications Research Studies Ketamine Suicide

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Coronary Artery Disease Illustration

What to know about coronary artery disease
Purchased - weighted blankets

Everything you need to know about weighted blankets

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0
020322TerrellEdmunds

Winter

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Real Estate

Bucks County extends benefits for landlords who rent to low-income tenants
For Rent

Health Stories

South Jersey woman uses Facebook group to encourage others on their weight loss journeys
Peg Bradford

Music

Jazmine Sullivan reveals track list for 'Heaux Tales' deluxe edition, featuring her own story
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales Deluxe

Food and Drink

Philly's first-ever Bark Bowl at Craft Hall features puppies, themed cocktails, and friendly competition
Bark Bowl Craft Hall

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved