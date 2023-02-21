More Health:

February 21, 2023

Plant-based Enfamil baby formula recalled due to possible bacterial risk

No illnesses have been reported but the manufacturer, Rickett, said it is taking action out of 'an abundance of caution'

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News recalls
Enfamil baby formula recall Provided Image/Rickett

Rickett is recalling two batches of its Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, because they may have been cross-contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can be deadly to babies.

Rickett has recalled two batches of a plant-based infant formula because the product may have been tainted by a bacteria that can cause potentially fatal illnesses in babies. 

The recall affects up to 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, sold in 12.9-ounce containers. They were manufactured between last August and September.

Because the cans may have been cross-contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, Ricketts said it is issuing the recall out of "an abundance of caution." 

The bacteria is harmless for most people, but infections can be deadly in infants, particularly those younger than 2 months old, premature, immunocompromised or have a low birthweight, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Symptoms of an infection may include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures. The bacteria also can cause sepsis and meningitis.

The Cronobacter is found naturally in the environment and it can live in powdered infant formula, powered milk, herbal teas and starches. 

Rickett said its formula cans "went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria" before being distributed. The possible contamination "was linked to a material from a third party" that will no longer be used.

"No illnesses or adverse events have been reported," Rickett officials said. "We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure."

All recalled cans should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund.

The recalled Enfamil products were distributed nationwide in the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. They have batch codes of ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ and a UPC Code of 300871214415. They have a "use by date" of March 1, 2024. 

Cronobacter contamination led to recalls of Abbott Nutrition formula last year, a factor in the nationwide infant formula shortage, according to NPR. In response to the shortage, the FDA has created a prevention strategy to improve the safety of powdered infant formula.

Parents that have questions are advised to consult with a pediatrician or contact Rickett at 1-800-479-0551 or consumer.relations@rb.com.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News recalls Philadelphia Bacteria Baby Formula

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Picture showing sick woman sneezing at home

Here’s what you should know about flu season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Off-duty FBI agent shoots 'aggressive' dog after scuffle in Center City
FBI agent shoots dog

Real Estate

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Prevention

A highly contagious stomach bug is spreading; here's how to prevent a norovirus infection
Norovirus Stomach Bug

Phillies

Phillies spring training roster breakdown: How many players can really make the team?
Phillies-Spring-Training_022123_USAT

Shopping

New thrift store sells clothing that embodies the civil rights movement
Black Ivy Thrift Kimberly McGlonn

Entertainment

Try to solve a 1920s murder mystery at a historic estate in West Chester
Greystone Hall

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved