Plant-based Enfamil baby formula recalled due to possible bacterial risk

Rickett has recalled two batches of a plant-based infant formula because the product may have been tainted by a bacteria that can cause potentially fatal illnesses in babies.

The recall affects up to 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, sold in 12.9-ounce containers. They were manufactured between last August and September.

Because the cans may have been cross-contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, Ricketts said it is issuing the recall out of "an abundance of caution."

The bacteria is harmless for most people, but infections can be deadly in infants, particularly those younger than 2 months old, premature, immunocompromised or have a low birthweight, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms of an infection may include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures. The bacteria also can cause sepsis and meningitis.

The Cronobacter is found naturally in the environment and it can live in powdered infant formula, powered milk, herbal teas and starches.

Rickett said its formula cans "went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria" before being distributed. The possible contamination "was linked to a material from a third party" that will no longer be used.

"No illnesses or adverse events have been reported," Rickett officials said. "We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure."



All recalled cans should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund.

The recalled Enfamil products were distributed nationwide in the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico. They have batch codes of ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ and a UPC Code of 300871214415. They have a "use by date" of March 1, 2024.

Cronobacter contamination led to recalls of Abbott Nutrition formula last year, a factor in the nationwide infant formula shortage, according to NPR. In response to the shortage, the FDA has created a prevention strategy to improve the safety of powdered infant formula.

Parents that have questions are advised to consult with a pediatrician or contact Rickett at 1-800-479-0551 or consumer.relations@rb.com.