More Sports:

July 29, 2019

A couple more Eagles land on NFL Network's Top 100 list

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072919ZachErtz Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz

On Sunday night, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz landed at No. 40 on NFL Network's Top 100 list. Last week, we were too busy to get to it, but center Jason Kelce came in at No. 72.

There are now three Eagles who have made it, with Carson Wentz going from No. 3 in 2018 to No. 96 in 2019. KIRK COUSINS was voted in at No. 78, by the way, lol.

Jason Kelce

Kelce will likely be the only center to make the Top 100 list, as he is clearly the best in the sport at his position. Here's the video they put together of him: 


The point that Mike Daniels makes in the video about Kelce being able to block guys like 6-foot-4, 330-pound Vikings DT Linval Joseph shows how far Kelce has come as a player. Kelce always had the the athleticism to pull to the edge or get out in front of screens, but those bigger power guys used to eat him up. After developing elite technique and added strength, he no longer struggles with those guys.

Zach Ertz

With Rob Gronkowski retiring, Ertz is one of the three best tight ends in the NFL. Take your pick between him, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, and the Niners' George Kittle. I'd personally go Kelce-Kittle-Ertz, but it's close. To note, Kelce and Kittle have not appeared yet, and they both most certainly will.

Ertz broke the single-season receptions record for a tight end in 2018, when he hauled in 116 passes. His video:


Ertz caught a lot of heat during the 2016 season for his occasional tendency to avoid contact, but he has since become much better at getting yards after the catch, and he has improved as a blocker.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jason Kelce top 100 Zach Ertz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles DE Josh Sweat is bulked up and ready to contribute
072719JoshSweat

2020 Presidential Race

Joe Biden leads campaign contributions in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania
Biden Philadelphia campaign funding

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Food & Drink

Poe's Sandwich Joint in Fishtown has closed after only eight months in business
Poe's Sandwich Joint closed

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved