A look at the 25 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years

Since 2010, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a whopping 25 trades from the time training camp has started (or close enough) until their first game of the season was played. Without looking at the trade history of 31 other teams, I have to imagine that is by far the most trades by any team in the league during that span.

In 2018, enjoying the afterglow of the Birds' Super Bowl win, Howie Roseman didn't have his typical itchy trigger finger, as he took a year off from training camp trades. In the nine offseasons prior to that (with Roseman locked away in a bunker for the one season in 2015), the Eagles were busy. Just for the hell of it, let's take a look back at the last 10 years of Eagles training camp trades:

2018

None.

2017

Traded G/T Allen Barbre to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick. Traded a third-round pick and WR Jordan Matthews for CB Ronald Darby. Traded OT Matt Tobin and a seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick. Traded S Terrance Brooks to the New York Jets for CB Dexter McDougle. Traded LS Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Of course, this trade was later rescinded after it was determined that Dorenbos might have died if he continued playing football.

2016

Traded G/T Dennis Kelly to the Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. Traded QB Sam Bradford to the Vikings for a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick. Traded CB Eric Rowe to the Patriots for a fourth-round pick.

2015

Traded CB Brandon Boykin to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick. Traded QB Matt Barkley to the Cardinals for a seventh-round pick.

2014

Traded RB David Fluellen to the Colts for K Cody Parkey. Traded a seventh-round pick to the Panthers for RB Kenjon Barner.

2013

Traded RB Felix Jones to the Steelers for LB Adrian Robinson. Traded OL Nate Menkin to the Texans for WR Jeff Maehl.

2012

Traded a sixth-round pick to the Browns for S David Sims and a seventh-round pick Traded LB Moise Fokou and LB Greg Lloyd to the Colts for CB Kevin Thomas. Traded CB D.J. Johnson to the Colts for DT Ollie Ogbu.

2011

Traded QB Kevin Kolb to the Cardinals for CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a second-round pick. Traded DT Brodrick Bunkley to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick.

2010

Traded LB Joe Mays to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick. Traded RB Charles Scott to the Cardinals for CB Jorrick Calvin. Traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for OG Reggie Wells. Traded LB Tracy White and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick. Traded Stacy Andrews to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick. Traded a seventh-round pick to the Ravens for DE Antwan Barnes.

This training camp, if the Eagles were to deal a player, the best bet would probably be G/T Halapoulivaati Vaitai. For the last three seasons, Vaitai has served as the team's swing tackle, and was a good enough starting LT during the Eagles' Super Bowl run not to derail the offense.

In 2019, Vaitai has been getting first-team reps at RG while Brandon Brooks recovers from a torn Achilles. With Brooks avoiding the PUP list to start camp, there is optimism that he may not miss much time during the regular season, if any, in which case Vaitai could become expendable on a team that has other quality OL depth.

Whether it's Vaitai, someone else, or an acquisition from another team, get back to entertaining us, please, Howie.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader